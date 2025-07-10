Vastu Tips For Dustbin Placement In Your Home To Boost Positive Energy

According to Vastu Shastra, you shouldn't place dustbins in certain directions at home. If you do, it angers Goddess Lakshmi.

Everyone wants their home to be filled with health, wealth, happiness, and prosperity. But some mistakes we make can worsen the financial situation at home and ruin relationships. So, it's important to take some steps to ensure our financial situation is good and positive energy remains in the house. Vastu Shastra has some rules. According to it, you shouldn't keep garbage or dustbins in certain places at home. Otherwise, it can lead to a financial crisis. So let's see which places those are...

According to the first rule of Vastu, keeping a dustbin near the main entrance of the house allows negative energy to easily enter the house. This has a bad effect on the prosperity of the house.

The northeast corner of the kitchen is considered very sacred. Keeping a dustbin here is strictly prohibited because it promotes negative energy. So never keep a dustbin in this direction in the kitchen.

If you keep a dustbin in the toilet, keep it in the south direction. This not only controls the dirt but also the negativity.

An open dustbin spreads negative energy. It can also cause health problems. So always keep the dustbin closed with a lid.

It is important to empty and clean the dustbin every day. This keeps the flow of energy in the house good.

Southwest or WestAccording to Vastu Shastra, keeping a dustbin in the southwest or west direction is considered auspicious. This removes any negative energy.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.