Azerbaijan, Iran Delve Into Current Collaboration And Future Dev't Projects (PHOTO)
The discussion was held during a meeting between the Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the State Commission on Economic, Trade, and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran on the Azerbaijani side, Shahin Mustafayev, and the Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran, Chairperson of the State Commission on the Iranian side, Farzaneh Sadegh.
The meeting reviewed the implementation of the issues arising from the Memorandum of Understanding signed as a result of the last meeting of the Joint State Commission and the current status of the implemented joint projects.
Discussions were held on the current state and further expansion of cooperation in the economic, transport, customs, border, oil, gas, trade, investment, and humanitarian spheres.
The meeting also provided information on the implementation status of the construction of the Aghband-Kalaleh bridge and the expansion of the Kalaleh-Jolfa road on the Araz corridor, expressed satisfaction with the launch of direct flights Baku-Tehran-Baku, Baku-Tabriz-Baku in accordance with the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan (or the Presidents of the two countries), and exchanged views on increasing the number of flights and resolving existing issues in transit transportation.
During the visit to Tehran, Mustafayev also met with the Iranian Minister of Energy, Abbas Aliabadi and held discussions on the Khudafarin-Giz Galasi and Ordubad-Marazad projects implemented between the two countries, as well as on the exchange of electricity and the joint efficient development of water resources.
