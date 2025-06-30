Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) Set To Capitalize On Potential Of Nevada's Walker Lane



Nevada's Walker Lane area is becoming a prime target for mineral exploration

Lahontan Gold is focused on becoming a strategic player in the Walker Lane region

Lahontan's strategic execution, focused on resource growth and economic evaluation, mirrors the broader resurgence of Walker Lane as a target-rich environment LGCXF recently launched new metallurgical testing at its Santa Fe deposit, aiming at improving gold and silver mineralization

Nevada's Walker Lane region has emerged as one of North America's most compelling gold and silver frontiers - and Lahontan Gold (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) is strategically placed to capitalize on that fact, owning and developing four high-potential exploration properties in the area. With a vision to evolve into Nevada's premier silver and gold producer, Lahontan has built a robust portfolio of distillery-scale assets across this geologically diverse and historically rich trend.

Walker Lane spans roughly 500 miles along the California/Nevada border. The area“is rapidly becoming a prime target for mineral exploration, offering investors a unique blend of proven production history and untapped potential,” reports a recent Investing News Network article (ibn/Tebop ).“This geological...

