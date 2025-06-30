Hormone Imbalance In Men Often Goes Undiagnosed: Polaris Veins & Aesthetics Offers HRT For Better Living

Expert Care for Men's Hormonal Health at Polaris Vein & Aesthetics

- Dr. Amanda Cooper, MDCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the nation recognizes Men's Health Month, Polaris Veins & Aesthetics is urging men to take a closer look at a silent but impactful health issue: hormone imbalance . Often overlooked or misdiagnosed, low testosterone and other hormone deficiencies can significantly affect a man's quality of life. Polaris is proud to offer medically supervised Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) to help men regain energy, vitality, and confidence.Understanding the Silent StruggleHormone imbalance in men doesn't always announce itself with dramatic symptoms. Instead, it can show up as everyday struggles-feeling more tired than usual, difficulty concentrating, decreased libido, mood swings, or unexplained weight gain. These symptoms are frequently chalked up to aging or stress, but they may be signs of low testosterone (Low T) or other hormonal shifts.“Too many men accept these symptoms as the normal course of the aging process, when in fact there are safe and effective treatments available,” said Dr. Amanda Cooper, MD, founder and medical director of Polaris Vein & Aesthetics.A Personalized Path to WellnessAt Polaris Veins & Aesthetics, Hormone Replacement Therapy is tailored to each patient's unique biology and lifestyle, ensuring safe, monitored treatment that's grounded in the latest science. The clinic's team of experts utilizes comprehensive lab testing and medical evaluations to design a therapy plan aimed at restoring hormonal balance, improving mood, and boosting energy and libido.“Men often wait until their quality of life is seriously compromised before seeking help,” added Dr. Cooper.“We're here to change that narrative-starting with awareness and education.”Safety First: Medically Supervised HRTPolaris Veins & Aesthetics emphasizes safety and oversight in every HRT program. Patients are monitored through regular lab work and follow-up appointments to ensure optimal dosing and minimize side effects. Polaris Veins & Aesthetics uses bioidentical hormone therapy options when appropriate, prioritizing a natural approach aligned with the body's existing hormone chemistry.Know Your Hormones: Schedule a ConsultationIn recognition of Men's Health Month, Polaris is inviting men of all ages to book a“Know Your Hormones” consultation-a dedicated visit to discuss symptoms, perform lab testing, and explore whether HRT may be right for them.Appointments are limited. To request a consultation or schedule your free screening, visit or call 614-488-5090.About Polaris Vein & AestheticsPolaris Veins & Aesthetics is a premier vein center in Columbus, Ohio, offering advanced care in vascular health, facial aesthetics, and wellness services. Founded by Dr. Amanda Cooper, a Harvard-trained, board-certified expert in vascular and interventional radiology, Polaris has grown from a specialty vein clinic into a comprehensive destination for whole-body wellness.Recognizing that issues like fatigue, low libido, and weight gain often stem from underlying imbalances, Polaris offers medically supervised Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) for men as part of its mission to treat the root causes-not just the symptoms-of health concerns.With services ranging from vein treatments and skin rejuvenation to medical weight loss and hormone optimization, Polaris is committed to helping patients feel confident, energized, and supported at every stage of life.To learn more, visit or follow @PolarisVeinCenter on social media.

