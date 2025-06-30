403
“F1 The Movie” debuts at top of North American box office
(MENAFN) “F1 The Movie,” a Warner Bros. and Apple Original Films production, debuted at the top of the North American box office this weekend, based on figures released Sunday by box office tracking sources.
The high-octane sports drama pulled in 55.6 million U.S. dollars domestically in its first weekend and has reached a global total of 144 million dollars by Sunday.
Starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film centers on a veteran race-car driver who emerges from retirement in a final attempt to rescue a failing Formula 1 team on the brink of collapse.
The film has been well received, currently holding an 83 percent approval score from 252 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. Audience feedback has also been strong, with CinemaScore assigning it an “A” rating, based on a grading scale from A+ to F.
In second place this weekend was Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s fantasy film “How to Train Your Dragon,” which brought in 19.4 million dollars in its third week.
Pixar’s animated feature “Elio” rounded out the top three, earning 10.7 million dollars in its second weekend, bringing its domestic total to 42.2 million dollars.
