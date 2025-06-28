403
Israel Orders Forced Evacuation of Palestinians from Central Gaza
(MENAFN) The Israeli military announced on Saturday a directive for Palestinians to evacuate several neighborhoods in the central Gaza Strip, warning of impending attacks.
Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee shared a map on social media platform X, identifying the central Gaza areas targeted for evacuation, marked in red.
Adraee specifically highlighted the towns of Nuseirat, Al-Zahra, Al-Mughraqa, Al-Nuzha, Al-Bawadi, Al-Basma, Al-Zahra, Al-Bustan, Badr, Abu Hurayra, Al-Rawda, and Al-Safa as “dangerous conflict zones,” citing ongoing rocket fire from Palestinian factions toward Israel. He further ordered the residents of these areas to relocate to the Al-Mawasi region in southern Gaza, which he described as "safe."
This marks the latest escalation in a series of forced displacement measures enacted by Israel since October 7, 2023. Over 90% of Gaza's 2.3 million Palestinian residents have already been displaced at least once due to the ongoing Israeli military operations.
The conflict, now in its third month, has sparked widespread condemnation and raised concerns over the growing humanitarian crisis in the region.
