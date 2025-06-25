At Ukraine-NATO Council, Sybiha Urges Swift Adoption Of Strong Sanctions Against Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated in a report by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following a meeting attended by the foreign ministers of NATO allies, Ukraine, and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy on the evening of June 24.

It is noted that the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked the allies for their support of Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression and informed NATO member states about the current situation on the battlefield and Russia's brutal attacks against civilians and infrastructure.

He noted the efforts of the United States to achieve a ceasefire and recalled that Ukraine had agreed to the unconditional ceasefire proposed by the American side. The minister stressed that Russia, which continues to reject the ceasefire and block the peace process, must be subjected to devastating pressure.

He called on allies on both sides of the Atlantic to adopt strong sanctions as soon as possible, which would significantly increase the cost of war for the aggressor. This includes economic, military, and political pressure: strikes on Russia's economy and restrictions on its access to technology and ability to finance the war; additional packages of deterrence and military assistance for Ukraine, primarily in the field of air defense; strong steps that will demonstrate that the security of Ukraine and the Euro-Atlantic community are indivisible, and that the future of our state lies in the EU and NATO.

Sybiha warned allies that Russia was and would remain an existential threat to the entire Euro-Atlantic space. He stressed that Russia, Iran, and North Korea are working together to destabilize international peace and security, as demonstrated by the recent escalation of the security situation in the Middle East. The minister called for urgent steps to counter the aggression and terror of these regimes and to protect Europe from the Russian threat in the long term.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that Ukraine welcomes the allies' intention to increase defense spending to 5% per year and to commit to supporting Ukraine and investing in its defense capabilities as part of this increased funding.

"NATO Allies are united in their support for Ukraine and the need to increase pressure on the aggressor. New additional defence packages and sanctions measures are being prepared. The Alliance will become stronger as a result of the Summit in The Hague. I am convinced that in the future it will become even stronger with Ukraine. The key task is to turn words into action as soon as possible," Sybiha emphasized.

The allies assured their unwavering support for Ukraine amid Russian terror against Ukrainian cities and communities, the Foreign Ministry added. They also expressed support for US peace efforts and stressed that Ukraine has demonstrated its full commitment to peace, while Russia continues to reject a ceasefire. The partners noted the need to increase pressure on Moscow to promote peace.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Tuesday, June 24, a two-day NATO summit began in The Hague, during which participants will consider three main issues: increasing defense spending, boosting defense production, and continuing assistance to Ukraine.

