Kevel Unveils Kevel Console: A New AI-Powered, Unified Self-Service Platform Transforming Retail Media Networks

Kevel, the leading retail media technology provider, today announces the launch of Kevel Console , an AI-powered self-service platform built for retailers, marketplace and publishers. Designed for scalability, control, and operational efficiency, Kevel Console combines powerful AI features with unmatched flexibility enabling brands to transform go-to-market advertising strategies, streamline campaign management, and deliver measurable results across every touchpoint.

As retail media evolves, Kevel Console redefines the next generation of retail media, helping retailers meet and scale with the demands of the future. Industry projections estimate that 25% of retail media dollars will shift to offsite channels such as search, social, and display by 2027. With this shift in focus, Kevel Console provides advanced AI-driven automation to simplify complex campaign management and empower advertisers to achieve better performance at scale with control.

AI at the Heart of Kevel Console

Kevel Console redefines campaign management by integrating intelligent AI tools designed to boost efficiency, reduce manual effort, and drive impactful results. Tools like predictive decisioning enhance multi-channel audience targeting and ad personalization. Key AI-driven features include:



AI Budget Management : Optimize campaign budgets in real-time by allocating spend to the highest-performing channels and audience segments, ensuring every ad dollar works harder.

AI-Powered Creative Builder : Automate the creation of tailored ad units, including native, display, and sponsored listings, while incorporating dynamic personalization based on first-party data. AI Workflow Automation : Streamline booking, management, and reporting with intelligent tools that ensure efficiency and minimize operational lift.

“AI is redefining what's possible in retail media,” said James Avery, CEO of Kevel.“Kevel Console represents the future of retail media, combining the power of AI with the flexibility retailers need to maintain full control of their data. With intelligent automation at the core of campaign building, Console masters budget allocation, operational efficiency and creative generation empowering businesses to make smarter decisions, streamline operations, and deliver measurable outcomes."

Faster Time-to-Market

Kevel Console's flexibility allows retailers to launch custom campaigns in as little as 14 days , reducing development time by 9x compared to traditional builds. This rapid time-to-market ensures businesses can quickly adapt to fast-changing industry conditions and seize new revenue opportunities.

Unifying On-Site and Off-Site Campaigns

Kevel Console bridges the gap between owned and external platforms, helping retailers craft more cohesive, data-driven advertising strategies. Through enhanced offsite integrations, businesses can activate first-party data to engage audiences in privacy-safe environments, achieving hyper-relevant targeting across shoppers' favorite platforms like search, social media, and display.

With real-time AI optimization at its core, Kevel Console continuously adjusts spend, ad placements, and targeting to maximize performance and ROI. Campaigns can be launched faster, while white-label customization and streamlined campaign creation helps retailers scale without compromise.

Real Results with AI-Powered Solutions

Kevel Console is already demonstrating remarkable success across diverse industries. Dagrofa, a leading Danish grocery retailer, has leveraged Kevel Console's AI segmentation and offsite integrations to generate higher purchase intent and achieve significant sales growth for supplier campaigns.

In the automotive sector, mobile, Germany's largest automotive marketplace, has successfully reduced dealership churn and boosted lead generation by deploying scalable, AI-enhanced ad placements optimized for consumer engagement.

James Avery, CEO of Kevel, commented on these early successes: "The impact of Kevel Console on our clients' businesses has been extraordinary. We're seeing retailers and marketplaces not only streamline their operations but also achieve tangible growth in sales and engagement. The results we're seeing for clients such as Dagrofa and mobile validate our vision for Kevel Console as a transformative force in the retail media landscape."

Why Kevel Console Stands Out

Kevel's holistic approach combines the latest advancements in AI with its API-first, modular platform, providing unmatched customization , scalability , and data privacy . The console is SOC 1 & 2 compliant and integrates seamlessly with existing retail systems, ensuring rapid deployment with reduced overhead. Its ability to forecast, personalize, and optimize campaigns in real time ensures businesses can confidently navigate a competitive landscape while maintaining shopper trust.

About Kevel

Kevel is revolutionizing retail media with its AI-powered, API-first Retail Media Cloud®, empowering retailers, marketplaces, and eCommerce platforms to build, level up, and scale custom ad networks while maintaining full control of their first-party data. By offering unparalleled flexibility in ad serving, audience segmentation, and self-serve capabilities, Kevel enables businesses to launch impactful retail media programs in weeks, not years.

Kevel's mission is rooted in the belief that every digital retailer should have the tools to create their own tailored ad platform, comparable to industry leaders like Amazon. Harnessing the power of AI for data-driven decision-making, Kevel has helped leading brands such as Chewy, The Home Depot, Dollar General, John Lewis, Sonae, Lyft, El Corte Ingles, Slickdeals, and others launch impactful retail media networks-fostering innovation and unlocking new revenue opportunities. With Kevel, businesses can differentiate their ad programs, maximize their share of media dollars, and take control of their retail media destiny. Discover the power of customization and performance at .