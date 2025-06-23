UAE Ministry Of Economy And Tourism Holds Meeting With Oman's Ministry Of Commerce, Industry And Investment Promotion To Strengthen Bilateral Ties In Competition Regulation And Fai

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, 23 June 2025 - The Competition Department at the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism held a coordination meeting with the Competition Protection and Monopoly Prevention Centre at Oman's Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion. The meeting marked a significant step forward in enhancing bilateral collaboration, with a shared commitment to supporting competition and enabling fair business practices across fast-growing economic and technological sectors.

During their meeting, both sides discussed mechanisms to monitor monopolistic behaviour in digital markets and the activation of legal enforcement tools aimed at fostering transparent and fair business environments. They underscored the importance of stimulating private sector investment and highlighted the vital role of technical knowledge-sharing and human capacity-building in reinforcing their respective position in regional and global competition policy forums.

The UAE side presented its regulatory framework governing competition in the digital economy, highlighting best practices in handling complaints related to eCommerce platforms, in accordance with Federal Decree‐Law No. 36 of 2023 regarding Regulating Competition.

Mohammed Sultan Janahi, Director of Competition at the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism, emphasised that reinforcing collaboration with Oman's Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion reflects the commitment of both countries to develop a fairly competitive trading environment by adopting global best legislations and criteria. He highlighted that the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, in collaboration with its partners, has intensified efforts to build an integrated legislative ecosystem that promotes competition and enables fair business practices. Additionally, Mohammed Sultan Janahi expressed the Ministry's aspiration to expand coordination with Oman through joint studies and private sector awareness programs.

The Oman's Competition Protection and Monopoly Prevention Centre representative reaffirmed the importance of the partnership with the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism, underscoring its strategic value in leveraging UAE's experience in competition regulation and fair-trade practices as well as enhancing competition ecosystem at both the bilateral and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) levels.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to strengthen collaboration during the upcoming phase by developing an action plan, which includes organising technical workshops on the digital platform economy and facilitating data and expertise exchange to support cross-border studies and research.