'Yoga Is Pause Button': PM Modi's Big Message On Peace Amid Global Tensions

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 11th International Yoga Day, the national event in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. With this year's theme being "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," PM Modi spoke about the importance of Yoga for the world while highlighting how it may bring inner peace and a beginning of humanity 2.0 amid geopolitical tensions.

Here are ten key points from PM Modi's speech -PM Modi extends International Yoga Day wishes

PM Modi expressed joy over global participation in Yoga, emphasising its role in connecting people across the world.

“I extend my greetings to the people from across the world on this occasion of International Yoga Day. Today, the entire world is performing Yoga. Yoga simply means to add, and it is an immense pleasure to see how Yoga has connected the entire world,” ANI quoted PM Modi.

Yoga is a direction of peace amid instability in the world

PM Modi said that Yoga can promote peace amid the ongoing conflicts across the globe.

“Unfortunately, today the entire world is going through some tension, unrest, and instability have been increasing in many regions. In such times, Yoga gives us the direction of peace. Yoga is the pause button that humanity needs to breathe, balance, and become whole again,” ANI quoted PM Modi.

A beginning for humanity 2.0

PM Modi urged that Yoga must be the beginning for humanity 2.0, promoting global inner peace.

"My request to the world, let this Yoga day mark the beginning of Yoga for humanity 2.0 where inner peace becomes global policy," he said.

Yoga takes people from 'me to we,' says PM Modi

PM Modi stated how Yoga serves as a personal discipline and encourages a shift from individuality to community, offering a vital pause for humanity to find balance and completeness.

"Yoga is a great personal discipline, also a system that takes people from "Me to We" and is the pause button that humanity needs to breath, balance to become whole again," he said.

PM Modi elaborates on this year's theme

Explaining the International Yoga Day theme for this year, PM Modi was quoted saying,“The theme of this year's International Day of Yoga is 'Yoga For One Earth, For One Health'. This theme reflects a deep truth: the health of every entity on Earth is interconnected.”

He further added,“Human well-being depends on the health of the soil that grows our food, the rivers that give us water, the health of the animals that share our ecosystems, and the plants that nourish us. Yoga awakens us to this interconnectedness, leads us on a journey towards oneness with the world, and teaches us that we are not isolated individuals but part of nature.”

Additionally, PM Modi participated in a Yoga session during the celebrations in Vishakapatnam.

Yoga's global acceptance

Speaking on how the world has accepted Yoga in the last few years, PM Modi said,“In the last one decade, when I see the journey of Yoga, it reminds me of many things. The day India put forth a resolution in the UNGA - to recognise June 21 as International Yoga Day- and in a very short time, 175 countries of the world stood with our country. This unity and support in today's world is not a normal incident.”

Role of Yoga in Science

PM Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of Yoga in science and research.“For the expansion of Yoga in the world, India is empowering the science of Yoga through modern research... We are also encouraging evidence-based therapy in the field of Yoga,” he said.

Yoga for health

Highlighting the role of Yoga to treat critical illnesses, PM Modi said,“Delhi AIIMS has done a good job research has shown that yoga has a critical role in the treatment of cardiac and neurological disorders, and it also plays an important role in women's health and mental health.”

Yoga is for everyone, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi further said,“I feel proud when I see that our Divyang friends study Yoga Shastras in Braille. Scientists practice Yoga in space. Young friends participate in the Yoga Olympiads in villages. An excellent yoga program is being performed on all these Navy ships. Be it the stairs of the Opera House, the peak of Everest, or the sea's expanse - the same message comes from everywhere. Yoga is for everyone, beyond boundaries, background, and ability.”

Yoga should become a global mass movement, says PM Modi

Advocating for a worldwide movement through yoga, PM Modi said, "Come, let us all together make Yoga a mass movement. A movement that takes the world towards peace, health and harmony. Where every person starts the day with yoga and finds balance in life. Where every society is connected to yoga and free from stress. Where yoga becomes the medium to bind humanity together. And where Yoga For One Earth, One Health becomes a global resolution."