Latest terrorist attack results in death twenty-eight people in Colombia

2025-06-19 08:45:02
(MENAFN) A series of coordinated terrorist attacks rocked southwestern Colombia on Tuesday, resulting in eight fatalities and injuring at least 28 others, according to local officials.

One of the deadliest incidents took place in a rural region of Jamundí, located in the western part of Valle del Cauca department. Authorities confirmed that an explosive device—believed to be a cylinder bomb—detonated on the Guachinte Bridge, claiming the lives of three individuals. Jamundí’s mayor, Paola Castillo, strongly condemned the act of violence.

In the city of Cali, also within Valle del Cauca, three police officers were killed in similar attacks. The national police chief, Carlos Fernando Triana, announced via social media that two civilians also lost their lives, and 10 more people were injured during the assaults in Cali.

The Third Division of the Colombian National Army issued a statement denouncing the wave of violence that targeted multiple towns across the southwestern departments. "We express our absolute support for the Colombian police, which have been a direct target of these cowardly attacks, and we reiterate our unwavering commitment to the defense and security of citizens," the statement said.

In response to the violence, the military has deployed reinforcements to the affected regions in an effort to restore order and prevent further attacks.

