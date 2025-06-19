Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Belarusian FM states Ukraine not ready for peace

2025-06-19 05:07:20
(MENAFN) Belarusian Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov has criticized Ukraine’s apparent reluctance to pursue peace, citing its refusal to recover the bodies of fallen soldiers from Russia as a troubling indicator. His remarks came just before a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday.

Following recent talks between Moscow and Kiev in Istanbul, Russia offered to return the remains of approximately 6,000 Ukrainian troops as a unilateral humanitarian gesture. However, when Russia attempted to transfer 1,212 bodies over the weekend, Ukrainian officials did not attend, citing an alleged lack of agreement on the timing.

Speaking to Russia 24, Ryzhenkov claimed this refusal shows Ukraine is not genuinely interested in peace, suggesting that acknowledging the deaths and compensating families may be politically or economically inconvenient for the government in Kiev. He emphasized the emotional toll on the families of the deceased and called Ukraine’s actions “disgusting,” especially given the Orthodox Christian custom of burying the dead.

He contrasted this with Russia’s willingness to negotiate peace and exchange both prisoners and the deceased. Ryzhenkov also claimed that Ukraine’s Western allies are pressuring Kiev into negotiations not to achieve peace, but to test Russia’s intentions.

According to Ryzhenkov, the West wants the war to continue as a means to weaken Russia and is using Ukraine as a proxy. He added that Western nations “don’t care” about the Ukrainian people.

Later, Ryzhenkov met with Lavrov to discuss deepening Belarus-Russia strategic ties, coordination through international bodies, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

