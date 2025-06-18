Iran Launches New Wave Of Missile Strikes On Israel, Claims Control Over Airspace

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Iran has launched the tenth wave of its military operation "Wa'ad-e-Sadiq 3," firing another barrage of missiles at Israel, triggering air raid sirens across the country.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed to have gained“complete control” over the airspace of the occupied territories, asserting that Israel's defense systems have been rendered ineffective.

According to Israeli military sources, the latest attack, one of several over the past 24 hours, prompted alarms throughout Israel, including Tel Aviv.

Media reports state that around 20 missiles were fired, activating nationwide air raid warnings and sending civilians scrambling to bunkers.

Iranian news agencies published a statement from the IRGC, boasting that their powerful and advanced“Fateh missiles” had successfully pierced Israel's missile defense shield and struck their intended targets.

The statement declared this attack as clear proof of Iran's strength and strategic dominance, adding that residents of the occupied territories are now completely vulnerable to Iranian strikes.

Death Toll in Iran Rises to 585, Over 1,300 Injured

Human rights activists report that recent Israeli attacks have left at least 585 people dead and 1,326 injured across Iran. The victims reportedly include 239 civilians and 126 security personnel, with identification of others still underway.

While the Iranian government has not issued an updated death toll since Monday, when it confirmed 224 fatalities and 1,277 injuries, the rights group says it relies on local sources and verified reports to provide accurate data.

The organization previously gained international recognition for its reporting during the 2022 protests following the death of Mahsa Amini.

Supreme Leader Relocates to Bunker, Hands IRGC Full Wartime Authority

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly handed over full wartime decision-making powers to the IRGC's high command and relocated with his family to a secure underground bunker. This move gives the IRGC complete control over military decisions, including offensive and defensive operations.

On Tuesday, the IRGC claimed to have directly targeted Mossad and Israeli military intelligence offices in Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, former U.S. President Donald Trump demanded Iran's unconditional surrender, stating he knows Khamenei's exact location.“We're not going to kill Ayatollah Khamenei, at least not right now,” he added, warning of a harsh response if any Iranian missiles strike civilians or U.S. forces.

Israeli Defense Minister also issued a stern warning, threatening Ayatollah Khamenei with the same fate as Saddam Hussein.

Iran Unveils Advanced Suicide Drones Amid Escalation

Amid the escalating conflict, Iran's IRGC Aerospace Force has introduced a new line of suicide drones named Shahid-107.

These drones have a range of 1,500 kilometers and are specifically designed to target Israeli assets.