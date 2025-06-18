Bioenergy Could Replace Half Of India's Fossil Fuel Use In Five Years: Nitin Gadkari

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced on Monday that bioenergy has the potential to replace up to 50 per cent of India's fossil fuel consumption within the next five years.

Speaking at the“Bhoomipujan” ceremony of the Indian School for Design of Automobiles, Gadkari emphasised that this transition is crucial to reduce India's nearly Rs 22 lakh crore annual fossil fuel import bill and significantly cut vehicular emissions.

Gadkari highlighted the urgent environmental imperative: with the transport sector contributing approximately 40 per cent of India's air pollution, shifting to cleaner and renewable alternatives is.

He called for a strengthened focus on research and development within the automobile industry, stressing that innovation in alternative fuels will help realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a carbon-neutral India.

India is actively exploring a diverse suite of alternative fuels, including ethanol, methanol, biodiesel, bio-LNG, CNG, electric vehicles, and hydrogen.

Notably, ethanol is already blended up to 20 per cent in petrol, marking a significant stride in the country's energy strategy.

Gadkari also praised the domestic auto industry's economic impact, noting it generates an estimated Rs 3 lakh crore in exports and employs approximately 4.5 crore people.

Major manufacturers such as Bajaj, TVS, and Hero export nearly 50 per cent of their output, underlining India's strong global automotive presence.

Concluding his address, Gadkari expressed optimism about an auto-industry evolution driven by sustainability, innovation, and economic growth.“The future of the automobile industry is very good. We are on the cusp of a transformation,” he affirmed.

(KNN Bureau)