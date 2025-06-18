Axiom-4 Mission Delayed Again: ISRO Confirms Subhanshu Shukla's ISS Spaceflight Won't Launch Before 22 June 2025
According to the newswire PTI, Shukla will not be able to go to space before 22 June 2025, further delaying his shot at achieving a major milestone.ISRO confirms the delay
ISRO confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that the teams from ISRO, Poland, and Hungary have engaged in a detailed discussion with Axiom Space regarding the probable launch timeline of Axiom Mission 4.
Following the discussion, Axiom Space also held consultations with NASA and SpaceX to assess multiple parameters to ensure that the spacecraft is ready to take off.Also Read | Axiom-4 mission postponed due to leak, delaying Shubhanshu Shukla's team again
Axiom Space has informed that the next probable launch date is 22 June 2025. This date is given by considering the readiness status of the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle and the Dragon spacecraft.
Other factors, such as repairs in the Zvezda module of the International Space Station, ascent corridor weather conditions, and the health and preparedness of the crew in quarantine, also play a role in assessing whether the team is prepared to leave for its mission.What caused the earlier delay?
The mission was originally scheduled for launch on 11 June from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, but the mission was postponed after the aircraft, which was supposed to carry the four astronauts to space, could not pass the quality test.Also Read | Safety, mission integrity top priority, says ISRO amid Axiom-4 delay
The SpaceX team detected a liquid oxygen (LOX) leak during booster inspection. ISRO confirmed the delay, stating:“It has been decided to clear the leak and carry out necessary validation tests before clearing for the launch.”Axiom-4 mission details
Former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson will command the Axiom-4 mission, which will be piloted by Subhanshu Shukla. The other two astronauts joining the mission are ESA's Slawosz Uznanski from Poland and Hungary's Tibor Kapu.Also Read | Axiom-4 Mission launch gets postponed to 11 June due to bad weather
This marks the first government-sponsored human spaceflight for India, Poland, and Hungary in over 40 years.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment