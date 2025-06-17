'India And Germany Are Close Friends, Connected By Shared Values': PM Modi On Meeting German Chancellor Merz At Sidelines Of G7 Summit

MENAFN - IANS) Kananaskis (Canada), June 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, met with the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit here.

Taking to social media platdform X, PM Modi said: "Delighted to hold talks with Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada. India and Germany are close friends, connected by shared values. This year we mark 25 years of our Strategic Partnership. We discussed how to work even more closely in areas like IT, manufacturing, semiconductors, sustainability, research and innovation."

The Prime Minister in a post on X said: "Chancellor Merz and I also had discussions on deepening defence and security linkages. We will keep working together in areas like counter terrorism and striking down on terror financing."

This was the first meeting between the two leaders since Chancellor Merz assumed office in May 2025.

The Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X said: "India-Germany... Commemorating steadfast 25 years of Strategic Partnership. PM @narendramodi met Chancellor Friedrich Merz @_FriedrichMerz of Germany on the sidelines of #G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada. Both leaders discussed ways to strengthen India-Germany bilateral cooperation in key areas of trade & investment, defence & security, green & sustainable development partnership, green energy, technology, innovation, education and mobility. They also exchanged views on regional & international developments."

PM Modi thanked Chancellor Merz for Germany's strong solidarity & support to India in the fight against terrorism.

The Prime Minister also congratulated Chancellor Merz on his victory in the Parliamentary elections and his assumption of office.

He also expressed deep appreciation for the German government's condolences on the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad last week.

The leaders expressed happiness at the sustained momentum in the bilateral relationship and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in key areas of trade and investment, defence and security, green and sustainable development partnership, green energy, technology, innovation, education and mobility.

Both sides agreed to further deepen and diversify the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, as it marks the milestone of completion of 25 years.

The two leaders agreed that terrorism constitutes a major threat to peace and stability in the world, for which Prime Minister Modi thanked Chancellor Merz for Germany's strong expression of solidarity with and support to India's actions in the fight against terrorism.

The leaders also exchanged views on important regional and international developments.

Prime Minister Modi also conveyed that he looked forward to welcoming Chancellor Merz in India at a mutually convenient time.