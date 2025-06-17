This Is Why They Call Me Dr. Greenthumb: Barney's Farm And B-Real Launch Legacy Genetics Collab At Mary Jane Berlin

This collaboration has been three decades in the making. Derry Brett and B-Real first crossed paths in Amsterdam's coffee shop circuit in the early '90s. What began as a friendship rooted in a shared love for the plant now combines global influence with underground credibility.

This isn't a celebrity endorsement-it's a pledge to preserve a culture forged long before legalization, social media, or MSOs entered the scene. A partnership between two pioneers who helped shape the narrative before the world started watching.

Insane OG Goes Global

The debut strain, Insane OG , drops globally on June 19 at Mary Jane Berlin , Europe's premier cannabis expo. Inspired by B-Real's notorious 1998 anthem "Dr. Greenthumb," Insane OG pays tribute to a counterculture built on resistance and dedication to the craft.

Bred from OG Kush, Bubba Kush, and Granddaddy Purple, Insane OG is an aromatic, indica-forward hybrid boasting 27% THC, delivering true connoisseur quality.

"Before anything leaves our house, it's been stress-tested, verified, and refined to spec," said Derry Brett, founder of Barney's Farm. "We don't release-we unveil. That's the difference."

The next drop, Cherry Bomb-a syrupy, high-yield hybrid-lands in September, featuring a pinene-dominant terp profile to enhance focus and mental clarity. More info coming soon.

Global Cannabis Movement

As legalization expands across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Latin America, Barney's Farm x Dr. Greenthumb's has set a new global standard that honors the culture while prioritizing elite genetics.

What to Expect:



World-class seed drops with international availability

Certified nurseries for expert phenohunting

Curated strain rollouts with long-term planning Lifestyle merch paired with each strain

"This collaboration is for the heads who've been with us since day one-before the hype and the headlines," said B-Real, Founder of Dr. Greenthumb's. "We helped build culture. Now we're preserving it, one seed at a time."

About Barney's Farm

Founded in Amsterdam in 1986, Barney's Farm is one of the most awarded seed banks in the cannabis industry. Since 2003, its U.S. expansion has brought its legendary genetics stateside through partnerships with elite brands like Doja Pak and Backpack Boyz. From RS11 x Bana OG to Lemon Cherry Gelato, Barney's Farm continues to shape cannabis culture with breeding precision and landrace preservation.

Global Site | U.S. Site

About Dr. Greenthumb's

Founded by Cypress Hill's B-Real, Dr. Greenthumb's fuses music, cultivation, and culture into a brand built for legacy. The Dr. Greenthumb's brand has retail locations across California, and coming to Illinois soon; the brand is also currently active in AZ,UT, IL, FL, with additional states forthcoming in 2025.

Insane OG Info

