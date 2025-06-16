Peripheral Vascular Devices Markets, 2021-2024 & 2024-2029: Growth Rates, Growth Opportunities, Strategic Imperatives, Patient Pathways, Company Market Share, Procedure Trends, New Technologies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The peripheral vascular devices industry is driven by the shift to drug-eluting stents and drug-coated balloons. Key trends include investments in bioresorbable scaffolds. Focus regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. The study covers 2021-2029, forecasting growth opportunities.

Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peripheral Vascular Devices Industry, Global, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes peripheral vascular devices, such as metal stents, bioresorbable stents, drug-eluting stents, drug-coated balloons, percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) balloons, and catheters.

The study provides insights into industry size, growth rates, growth opportunities, strategic imperatives, patient pathways, company market share, procedure trends, new technologies, and end users.

The publisher observes that the shift to drug-eluting stents and drug-coated balloons will be the key trends driving the peripheral vascular devices industry during the forecast period. Investments in bioresorbable scaffolds will further drive the market growth. Drug-eluting bioresorbable scaffolds are an area of interest among industry stakeholders.

Moreover, interest in developing innovative solutions for peripheral artery disease, especially below-the-knee peripheral artery disease and complex chronic limb-threatening ischemia, positively impacts the market growth.

The study period is from 2021 to 2029, the base year is 2024, and the forecast period is from 2024 to 2029.

Growth Opportunity Universe in the Peripheral Vascular Devices Industry



Improve Bioresorbable Scaffolds for Below-the-knee Peripheral Artery Disease

Develop Drug-eluting Solutions for Chronic Limb-threatening Ischaemia CLTI

Expand into China and India

Focus on Outpatient Settings Increase Awareness of Peripheral Artery Disease Screening and Monitoring

Key Topics Covered:

Research Scope



Scope of Analysis Segmentation

Growth Environment: Transformation in the Peripheral Vascular Devices Industry



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Peripheral Vascular Devices Industry

Ecosystem in the Peripheral Vascular Devices Industry



Competitive Environment Key Competitors

Growth Generator in the Peripheral Vascular Devices Industry



Top Trends in 2024

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Peripheral Vascular Devices

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Notable Players: Portfolio

Patient Pathway: Peripheral Interventions

End User Analysis

New Solutions for Peripheral Vascular Disease Robotics in Peripheral Interventions

Growth Generator: North America



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Forecast Analysis Peripheral Interventional Procedure Trends

Growth Generator: Europe



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator: Asia-Pacific



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator: Latin America



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator: Middle East and Africa



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Forecast Analysis

Appendix & Next Steps



Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900