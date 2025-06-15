Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN General Assembly Urges Israel’s Adherence to International Law

UN General Assembly Urges Israel’s Adherence to International Law


2025-06-15 07:31:34
(MENAFN) The United Nations General Assembly passed a draft resolution on Thursday urging member nations to adopt all essential steps to ensure Israel complies with international legal standards.

This newly adopted resolution, which draws attention to the worsening humanitarian conditions in Palestine, also underlines the necessity of accountability to make certain that Israel upholds its international legal responsibilities.

The proposal was introduced by Spain in collaboration with more than 30 other countries. A total of 149 nations supported the motion, while 12 voted in opposition and 19 chose to abstain.

"As a matter of urgency, the international community must launch a robust message, a message with regard to the situation in Gaza, and we strongly encourage all member states to vote in favor of this draft resolution,” said Spain's UN representative Hector Gomez Hernandez ahead of the decision.

Hernandez emphasized that the draft reaffirms commitment to the two-state solution and "firmly rejecting any attempts at demographic change in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank."

He further added that "the text also demands an immediate halt to settlement, construction, expansion, land confiscation, home demolitions, forced evictions and settler violence in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem."

Before the assembly voted, Palestine’s envoy to the UN, Riyad Mansour, described the language used in the resolution as "the strongest to date on these matters."

MENAFN15062025000045017167ID1109676142

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search