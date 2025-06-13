403
Radioactive Contamination Hasn't Spread Outside Natanz Facility -- Iran
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 13 (KUNA) -- The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran detected a radioactive and chemical contamination inside Natanz nuclear facility but the contamination didn't spread to outside.
The site, located in the central province of Isfahan about 300 kilometers to the south of Tehran, has come under multiple missile strikes early Friday, which led to the contamination, AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi told local media.
As the contamination did not spread out of the site, there is nothing to wary about, the Iranian official affirmed.
The attacks caused a fire which was subdued and some material damage at the site, he said, adding that there were no human damage. (end)
