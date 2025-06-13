Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Radioactive Contamination Hasn't Spread Outside Natanz Facility -- Iran


2025-06-13 03:04:38
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 13 (KUNA) -- The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran detected a radioactive and chemical contamination inside Natanz nuclear facility but the contamination didn't spread to outside.
The site, located in the central province of Isfahan about 300 kilometers to the south of Tehran, has come under multiple missile strikes early Friday, which led to the contamination, AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi told local media.
As the contamination did not spread out of the site, there is nothing to wary about, the Iranian official affirmed.
The attacks caused a fire which was subdued and some material damage at the site, he said, adding that there were no human damage. (end)
mw


MENAFN13062025000071011013ID1109671788

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search