Devicie's Head Of Solutions To Host Reddit AMA On Intune And Entra ID Migrations

Timed with Microsoft's June events and the Windows 11 24H2 update, the AMA offers IT pros direct insight from 50+ real-world cloud migration rollouts

TAMPA BAY, Fla., June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Devicie , a leader in optimized Microsoft Intune deployment and maintenance solutions, today announced that it has finalized plans for a Reddit "Ask Me Anything" (AMA) session led by Sean Ollerton , its Head of Solutions and a veteran Solutions Engineer with more than 25 years in the field. The AMA will go live at 9am ET on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 , in the r/Intune subreddit under the handle u/ControlAltDeploy .

The session comes at a pivotal moment for IT admins working in the Microsoft ecosystem. With ongoing Windows 11 24H2 updates , recent announcements at Microsoft Tech Partner Summit (June 3–6) , and an internal Microsoft briefing focused on Intune and AI (June 10–12) , the AMA is timed to meet a surge in interest around device management and identity modernization.

Ollerton has personally led over 50 Intune and Entra ID migrations for enterprises, MSPs and regulated industries. His hands-on experience with Group Policy Objects (GPO) conversions, compliance blockers and deployment pitfalls will provide valuable context for technical teams looking to get ahead of common issues.

The AMA will cover topics such as:



Migrating from GPOs to cloud-based policies

Dealing with legacy apps, hybrid join and cloud printing

Avoiding Conditional Access misfires What breaks during rollout-and how to avoid it

"Too many migration projects fall apart over avoidable issues, like tech debt, policy misalignment and unrealistic timelines," said Ollerton. "This AMA is a chance to share what actually works, and what to watch out for, based on what I've seen happen in the last 50+ migrations."

AMA Details:



Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025, starting at 9am ET

Location: Reddit – r/Intune or directly here

Host: Sean Ollerton (u/ControlAltDeploy ) Topic: AMA on Real-World Intune & Entra ID Migrations

Reddit is a hotspot for real-time, peer-driven IT conversations. This AMA gives Devicie a unique opportunity to meet practitioners where they are to share its technical expertise and deep insights into the always-evolving Microsoft ecosystem.

About Devicie

Devicie provides automated, always-optimized Intune deployment and maintenance at scale. Devicie's unique approach to an optimal state of modern management – featuring zero-touch configuration, advanced security, and compliance capabilities – transforms Intune adoption and maximizes Microsoft 365 utilization, all without additional workload. By fostering synergy between Security and IT departments, as well as empowering Cloud Solution Providers (CSPs) and partners, Devicie emerges as a vital asset for contemporary organizations and partners striving to streamline IT operations and amplify productivity on an international scale. Its established distribution relationships with companies like TD SYNNEX, Microsoft and Crayon make Devicie solutions easily available to MSPs, Microsoft Cloud Solution Providers and end organizations. For further details, visit .

For more information, press only:

Miluse Vejdani, Channel Marketing Director, +1 (617) 640-3802, [email protected]

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Devicie

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED