Apple Iphone 16 Price Slashed By Rs 9,901 On Flipkart, Available For Rs 69,999

The iPhone 16 (128GB) is now available on Flipkart for Rs 69,999, down from its original price of Rs 79,900. This offer includes a flat discount of Rs 9,901, with additional options for exchange deals and bank offers.

Apple's latest iPhone 16 is now available at a reduced price on Flipkart, even without applying any exchange or bank offer. For customers wishing to buy the newest iPhone in India, the platform is providing a direct discount on the 128GB model of the iPhone 16.

With this price reduction before of the monsoon season sales, potential customers have a great chance to save money on Apple's 2024 flagship.

iPhone 16 offer on Flipkart

Originally priced at Rs 79,900 at launch, the Apple iPhone 16 (128GB, Black) is now available on Flipkart for Rs 69,999. This amounts to a Rs 9,901 flat discount that is available without the need for a bank account or currency.

Other promotions include cashback of up to Rs 500 on specific Axis Bank UPI transactions through SuperMoney and up to Rs 45,150 off with an exchange deal (depending on the device and area).

Additionally, customers of Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards are eligible for 5% limitless cashback. This flat discount is a hassle-free offer since it applies even if the buyer chooses not to participate in bank offers or exchange transactions.

iPhone 16 features and specifications

The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display of the iPhone 16 provides crisp images and a svelte experience. With a 6-core CPU and Apple's A18 chipset, it offers top-tier performance appropriate for multitasking, gaming, and AI capabilities included with iOS 18. The phone's dual back camera configuration consists of a 48MP primary sensor and a 12MP secondary lens, while the front of the phone has a 12MP camera for FaceTime calls and selfies.

The Black colour option with 128GB of inbuilt storage is the one that Flipkart highlights. Although some models can cost more, buyers can also select from a wider range of colours and more storage capacities, including 256GB and 512GB.