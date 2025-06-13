Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ankita Lokhande To Kriti Sanon: 5 Actresses Sushant Singh Rajput Reportedly Dated

2025-06-13 03:12:14
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sushant Singh Rajput's love life was always a hot topic. From Ankita Lokhande to Rhea Chakraborty, let's delve into some untold stories of his heart.

Sushant Singh Rajput's first serious relationship was with Ankita Lokhande. The two shared a strong bond and even lived together for several years before parting ways.

Later, Sushant's name was linked with Kriti Sanon. However, the couple never acknowledged their relationship.

Sara Ali Khan is also on this list. They grew close during the shooting of 'Kedarnath,' but later parted ways.

Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant's names were linked. However, they never confirmed their relationship.

Sushant Singh Rajput was in a relationship with Rhea Chakraborty. The two were often seen together and stayed close in the final months of his life.

