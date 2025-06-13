Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan To Sound Sirens If Airspace Is Breached, Public Urged To Follow Safety Guidance

2025-06-13 03:06:38
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 13 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate on Friday urged the public to follow official safety instructions amid heightened regional military tensions.
The directorate announced it will activate warning sirens if any missiles or drones enter Jordanian airspace, as a precautionary alert to prompt citizens to take immediate safety measures.
Authorities called on the public to stay up to date with guidance from official channels and to respond promptly to any new instructions issued to protect public safety.
The directorate also warned against gathering in the streets or approaching any unidentified objects that fall from the sky. Citizens were strongly advised not to touch or move debris until trained teams arrive.
In the event of fires, injuries, or property damage caused by falling objects, the public is urged to call 911 and provide precise location details to assist emergency responders.
The directorate stressed the importance of relying on verified information and avoiding the spread of rumors or false reports on social media, warning that misinformation could threaten national security.

