Egypt Discusses Agricultural Cooperation With Netherlands, Saudi Arabia
During his meeting with Jan-Kees Goet, the Dutch Deputy Minister of Agriculture, El-Sayad discussed cooperation in water management and adopting modern technologies. The talks also covered improving livestock breeds, importing high-yield dairy and beef cattle from the Netherlands, and utilising Dutch expertise in the field.
The two officials reviewed joint Egyptian-Dutch agricultural projects being implemented by the private sector in both countries. El-Sayad highlighted the facilities Egypt offers to encourage private sector participation in development. Goet expressed his country's interest in enhancing cooperation, describing Egypt as an important trading partner for many goods, including agricultural products, according to the statement.
In a separate meeting with his Saudi counterpart, El-Sayad emphasised the“distinguished historical relations” between the two countries. He pointed to the ongoing communication between the two agriculture ministers to resolve any obstacles that might affect the flow of agricultural goods between them.
The Saudi deputy minister expressed his country's confidence in the quality of Egyptian agricultural products, which he said are popular with consumers, the statement added. He also noted his continued support for encouraging Saudi investors to explore new opportunities and increase their investments in what he described as Egypt's“promising investment climate.”
The meetings took place on the sidelines of the GreenTech exhibition. Saad Moussa, the supervisor of foreign agricultural relations at the ministry, also attended the talks.
