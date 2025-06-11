CRISPR Technology Market Set To Reach USD 14.75 Billion By 2032, Driven By Expanding Applications In Gene Editing, Drug Discovery, And Agriculture SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 3.45 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 14.75 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 17.17% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Regional Analysis
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Segmentation Insights
By Application, Drug Discovery & Development Segment Dominates the Market, Agriculture Segment to Register Fastest Growth
The CRISPR technology market for the drug discovery and development segment held the largest share in 2024, at 55%, due to the aforementioned benefits of CRISPR technology, which is revolutionizing biomedical research and personalized medicine. CRISPR allows researchers to find drug targets, come up with gene therapies, and generate disease models with unprecedented speed and precision in genome editing.
The fastest-growing segment in the CRISPR technology market can be attributed to the agriculture segment, driven by the need for sustainable and resilient crops that provide solutions to future climatic uncertainties. CRISPR technology is being used more frequently to increase crop output, improve resistance to pathogens and chemicals, etc.
By End-user, the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Segment dominates the Market, Academic & Research Institutes Segment is expected to register the Fastest Growth.
The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the 2024 CRISPR technology market, 65%, owing to an increase in applications of gene editing in drug discovery, gene therapies, and precision medicine. These companies are using CRISPR to generate modified cell lines, find therapeutic targets, and streamline the bench-to-bedside transition.
The academic & research institutes segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast years due to rising funding for basic and translational research, especially among academic & research institutes using gene editing measures. The CRISPR advancement in university and public research institutions is steady, with research output coming out in areas that include genome function research, genetic disease modelling bottlenecks, and more plant biology.
CRISPR Technology Market Segmentation
By products
- CRISPR enzymes and kits Other products
By services
- Grna synthesis and cell line development Screening and validation Other services
By application
- Drug discovery and development Agriculture Other applications
By end-user
- pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies Academic and research institutes Other end users
Regional Analysis
North America Leads the CRISPR Technology Market, Asia-Pacific Expected to Register Fastest Growth
North America dominated the CRISPR technology market, capturing 45% market share in 2024, owing to its developed biotechnology infrastructure, ample funding from the government and private sector, and early adoption of various innovative gene-editing technologies. The continued innovation and commercialization engine is a result of the existing cluster of globally leading research institutions, progressive regulatory policies, and academic and biotech synergies.
The Asia-Pacific region is projected to contribute the fastest CAGR rate for the CRISPR technology market through the forecast period due to the development of biotechnology research investment and increasing government initiatives towards genomic medicines. The growing prevalence of genetic disorders, rapid developments in healthcare infrastructure, and surging demand for precision medicine in countries like China, Japan, and India are augmenting the significant adoption of genetic testing.
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
5.1 Applications and Usage Trends (2023), by Region
5.2 Number of Clinical Trials, by Region (2020–2032)
5.3 Investment Trends in CRISPR Technology, by Region (2023)
5.4 Research and Development Activities (2023)
6. Competitive Landscape
7. CRISPR Technology Market by Products
8. CRISPR Technology Market by Services
9. CRISPR Technology Market by Application
10. CRISPR Technology Market by End-user
11. Regional Analysis
12. Company Profiles
13. Use Cases and Best Practices
14. Conclusion
