MENAFN - GetNews)



"Charis Papalas Releases New Book in His Zodiac Tales Children's Book Series - The Tale of Aster, the Loyal Bear"A heartwarming new story from the internationally beloved Zodiac Tales series is about to hit bookshelves. The Tale of Aster, the Loyal Bear by Charis Papalas debuts on June 12, 2025, bringing young readers ages 4–8 into the enchanting Crooked Forest of Poland where a brave bear cub named Aster shows that loyalty and kindness are the most powerful traits of all.

In this Virgo-inspired tale, Aster's quiet courage is tested when a vulnerable rabbit faces danger. Her decision to stand up for what's right sparks a ripple of change across the forest, showing children how thoughtful actions and emotional maturity can build community and create lasting friendships. Through beautifully illustrated pages and a gentle narrative, Aster becomes a model of empathy and problem-solving for young readers.

Designed with Social Emotional Learning (SEL) principles in mind, this sixth installment continues the series' tradition of aligning zodiac personality traits with enriching life lessons. The Tale of Aster, the Loyal Bear encourages children to celebrate their own strengths-especially those that come from the heart.

“Charming, insightful, and beautifully illustrated. Perfect for every classroom or bedtime shelf.” – Indie Kidlit Blog

Author Charis Papalas , inspired by the ancient storytelling traditions of Greece and the lasting influence of astrology, brings a unique and imaginative approach to children's literature. Each Zodiac Tales title honors a different sign, fostering self-acceptance and compassion in a magical world kids love to revisit again and again.

The Tale of Aster, the Loyal Bear is now available for preorder at major retailers and through and Amazon.

About the Author:

Charis Papalas is a Greek-born author living in London who merges his passion for astrology and storytelling in the Zodiac Tales series . When he's not writing, Charis can be found rollerblading through the city, watching anime, or matching his friends' quirks to their star signs.