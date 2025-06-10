OS Therapies Partners With EVERSANA For The U.S. Commercialization Of OST-HER2 In Recurrent, Fully Resected, Pediatric Lung Metastatic Osteosarcoma

OS Therapies (OST) is a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company dedicated to developing a new way of activating the immune system to kill cancers that express HER2 like Osteosarcoma, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and other solid tumors.

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OS Therapies Inc. (NYSE-A: OSTX) ("OS Therapies" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy and antibody drug conjugate biotechnology company, has selected EVERSANA® , a leading provider of global commercial services to the life sciences industry, to support the U.S. commercialization of OST-HER2, a novel immunotherapy for recurrent, fully resected, pediatric lung metastatic osteosarcoma.

OST-HER2, a Listeria monocytogenes-based immunotherapy, is the first potential new treatment in over 40 years for pediatric osteosarcoma, a rare, aggressive bone cancer that often metastasizes to the lungs, primarily affecting children and adolescents. The therapy has received Orphan, Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease Designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with a Biologics License Application (BLA) rolling submission targeted to begin in the third quarter of 2025, with potential approval coming as early as year end 2025.

"Working with EVERSANA ensures we have the infrastructure, expertise and agility to bring OST-HER2 to patients and families who have long awaited new options without the need to spend significant capital building our own commercial infrastructure," said Paul Romness, CEO of OS Therapies. "By leveraging EVERSANA's flexible integrated commercialization operations and deep oncology experience, we will be able to rapidly and cost-effectively fulfill our mission of transforming the treatment landscape for pediatric metastatic osteosarcoma while judiciously managing pre-BLA costs."

EVERSANA will activate its dedicated end-to-end EVERSANA ONCOLOGY Commercialization model, including market access, medical affairs, field deployment, patient services and stakeholder engagement. The fully integrated platform accelerates awareness and access to OST-HER2 among healthcare providers treating osteosarcoma, as well as the potential to treat additional HER2-positive cancers.

"We share OS Therapies' relentless commitment to helping patients facing the devastating diagnosis of cancer," said Jim Lang, CEO at EVERSANA. "We've activated the full scale of our commercialization operation and global team of oncology experts to bring this much-needed innovation to market. This product is just the beginning of OS Therapies' impact for patients around the world."

The announcement follows OS Therapies' recent issuance of U.S. Patent #12,239,738, securing commercial manufacturing exclusivity for OST-HER2 and its broader Listeria-based immunotherapy platform through 2040.

About EVERSANA

EVERSANA® is a leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 650 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana or connect through LinkedIn and X .

About OS Therapies

OS Therapies is a clinical stage oncology company focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors. OST-HER2, the Company's lead asset, is an immunotherapy leveraging the immune-stimulatory effects of Listeria bacteria to initiate a strong immune response targeting the HER2 protein. OST-HER2 has received Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) from the US Food & Drug Administration and Fast-Track and Orphan Drug designations from the US FDA and European Medicines Agency. The Company has demonstrated positive data in its Phase 2b clinical trial of OST-HER2 in recurrent, fully resected, lung metastatic osteosarcoma demonstrating statistically significant benefit in the 12-month event free survival (EFS) primary endpoint of the study. The Company anticipates submitting a BLA to the US FDA for OST-HER2 in osteosarcoma in 2025 and, if approved, would become eligible to receive a Priority Review Voucher that it could then sell. OST-HER2 has completed a Phase 1 clinical study primarily in breast cancer patients, in addition to showing preclinical efficacy data in various models of breast cancer. OST-HER2 has been conditionally approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the treatment of canines with osteosarcoma.

In addition, OS Therapies is advancing its next-generation Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) and Drug Conjugates (DC), known as tunable ADC (tADC), which features tunable, tailored antibody-linker-payload candidates. This platform leverages the Company's proprietary silicone Si-Linker and Conditionally Active Payload (CAP) technology, enabling the delivery of multiple payloads per linker. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements and terms such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "should" or other comparable terms involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of OS Therapies and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. OS Therapies cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to the approval of OST-HER2 by the US FDA and other risks and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other subsequent documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by the federal securities laws, OS Therapies specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

