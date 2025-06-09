Andy Citrin Injury Attorneys Surpasses $600 Million In Client Recoveries, Marks Milestone In Regional Personal Injury Law

MENAFN - GetNews)Andy Citrin Injury Attorneys has surpassed $600 million in total compensation secured for injury clients. With over 10,000 clients served since its founding, the firm continues to expand its impact across Alabama and Mississippi through its offices in Mobile, Daphne, and Pascagoula.







The milestone marks a significant benchmark in the firm's decades-long service to injury victims. With caseloads that include motor vehicle accidents, workplace injuries, maritime incidents, and premises liability claims, the firm has grown to become a prominent legal resource for individuals seeking compensation after serious injuries.

“What makes us different is 35 years of winning and 35 years of having done it and been there a lot for thousands and thousands of clients,” said Andy Citrin, Founder and CEO of Citrin Law Firm, P.C.“We're a client-first law firm. We put the needs and expectations of our clients first and ahead of everything.”

The $600 million recovered includes a series of multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements that span a wide range of injury types and cases. The figures represent not just individual outcomes but the cumulative impact of years of legal action on behalf of injured clients across the region.

Key Case Highlights



$13.1 million: Catastrophic workplace injury; confidential settlement delivering significant financial relief to the client.

$8.5 million: Commercial vehicle crash caused by distracted driving; resulted in a major settlement for the injured victim.

$6 million: Verdict for a client injured when a truck driver ran a stop sign; part of a broader class action. $4 million: Medical malpractice case involving a defective device that left a woman paralyzed.



These and other high-value recoveries highlight the firm's ability to handle complex personal injury cases across a range of practice areas. The outcomes also reflect the firm's ability to litigate against large corporations, insurance providers, and other defendants who often contest liability in high-stakes injury matters.

The $600 million milestone is also a sign of the firm's continued growth and impact in the industry. As Andy Citrin Injury Attorneys looks ahead, it remains focused on building upon this benchmark and securing meaningful results for injury victims across the region.

About Andy Citrin Injury Attorneys

Andy Citrin Injury Attorneys is a personal injury law firm serving clients throughout Alabama and Mississippi, with offices in Mobile, Daphne, and Foley. Since 1986, the firm has represented thousands of individuals in cases involving motor vehicle accidents, workplace injuries and other personal injury matters. Known for its trial-ready approach and dedicated client advocacy, the firm features Alabama's only in-house mock courtroom to help clients prepare for litigation.

