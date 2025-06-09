POLARIS AND RZR FACTORY RACING MAKE HISTORY WITH COMPLETE DOMINATION OF 2025 SCORE BAJA 500®, SWEEPING UTV OVERALL PODIUM WITH 1-2-3 FINISH

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With starting positions determined by the finishing order of the San Felipe 250TM, Brock Heger launched off the line first, followed by Max Eddy Jr. in third, Cayden MacCachren in 12th, and Ethan Groom in 14th. Once the green flag waved, Heger wasted no time putting the RZR Pro R Factory's winning performance on full display. Leveraging the Polaris RZR's desert-racing design, maximum power, and total control, Heger surged ahead and never looked back-leading wire-to-wire for all 461 miles of the punishing Baja terrain to claim his seventh consecutive UTV overall victory. His dominant ride further solidified his place as one of the sport's most elite drivers and showcased the RZR Pro R Factory as the vehicle to beat in the class.

Despite starting 14th, Groom quickly began carving through the field, moving into third on course by race mile 167. By the halfway point, he had advanced to second before handing the wheel over to teammate Justin Morgan. Just minutes behind Heger, Morgan kept the pace steady and smart, ultimately crossing the finish line physically in second. However, post-race speed and virtual checkpoint (VCP) penalties pushed the duo to third overall on corrected time.

Meanwhile, MacCachren was on a mission. By race mile 204, he had surged into sixth, showcasing the power and performance of his RZR Pro R as he continued to push forward. Through the second half of the race, MacCachren maintained the pressure, charging his way to a physical third-place finish. Following the penalties assessed to the No.1831 car, MacCachren was elevated to second overall UTV -rounding out the historic 1-2-3 sweep for RZR Factory Racing and further underscoring the unmatched performance of the Polaris RZR Pro R Factory platform.

"Days like today feel completely surreal," said Alex Scheuerell, Director of Off-Road Motorsports, Polaris. "I'm constantly in awe of what this team and these drivers are capable of; continuously raising the bar for themselves and the competition. To not only come away with another dominant win, but to sweep the UTV Overall podium for the first time is just incredible. This finishing order is a powerful proof point of the RZR Pro R Factory platform and its unmatched power, strength, and control. A huge thank you to the entire RZR engineering team and everyone at SCI who work tirelessly to build these machines and make results like this possible."

"Everything just clicked out there today," said Heger. "Keeping the win streak alive is pretty awesome, and being part of this historic 1-2-3 finish makes it even more special. The RZR Pro R Factory was an absolute beast-handling every mile of the course without missing a beat, even through the roughest sections. The entire team puts in so much work behind the scenes, and it's showing every time we line up. I'm incredibly grateful for everyone's dedication and effort."

Just days before his seventh big victory, Heger was also featured in a national broadcast segment on CBS Morning's titled "Pushing the Limits." The segment highlights his journey from working on his family's farm in El Centro, CA, to his high-action career racing at over 100 mph through the desert. This provided a great moment of visibility for Heger, Polaris and the sport of off-road racing as a whole heading into the weekend's race.

Next, the Polaris RZR Factory Racing team will trade the deserts of Baja for the rugged terrain of the Sierra Nevadas as they take on the Best in the Desert Vegas to Reno, August 13–16, 2025. This marks the only race win that has eluded the factory effort across all events entered, making it a prime opportunity for the team to deliver a statement performance, showcase their dominance, and further extend Polaris' winning legacy.

