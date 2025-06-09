Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Hyundai Motor India Faces Resistance Near ₹1,950: SEBI RA Prabhat Mittal Advises Waiting For Breakout

Hyundai Motor India Faces Resistance Near ₹1,950: SEBI RA Prabhat Mittal Advises Waiting For Breakout


2025-06-09 06:10:21
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Hyundai Motor India should not be bought at current levels around ₹1,920, according to SEBI-registered analyst Prabhat Mittal.

The analyst advised traders to wait for a breakout and close above ₹1,984 before initiating fresh positions.

At the time of writing, Hyundai Motor India shares were trading at ₹1,927.60, up ₹66.50 or 3.57% on the day.

Mittal highlighted that the stock has consistently faced resistance in the ₹1,930–₹1,950 range since its listing. 

While the recent stake acquisition in FPEL TN Wind Farm drove the stock to an intraday high of ₹1,984.80, it failed to hold above key resistance and slipped back below ₹1,950.

He said the stock also lagged broader market gains in March and April and recommended a stop-loss of ₹1,899 if a breakout trade is triggered.

The technical setup came after Hyundai completed its first investment tranche in FPEL TN Wind Farm Pvt Ltd. 

The company released ₹16.58 crore towards the subscription of 23.6 lakh equity shares, giving it a 26.13% stake in the wind power venture. 

This follows Hyundai's earlier November 2024 agreement to acquire at least 26% in FPEL TN Wind Farm with a total investment commitment of ₹38.05 crore.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'neutral' amid 'high' message volume.

The stock has risen 7.1% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN09062025007385015968ID1109650911

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search