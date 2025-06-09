Hyundai Motor India Faces Resistance Near ₹1,950: SEBI RA Prabhat Mittal Advises Waiting For Breakout
Hyundai Motor India should not be bought at current levels around ₹1,920, according to SEBI-registered analyst Prabhat Mittal.
The analyst advised traders to wait for a breakout and close above ₹1,984 before initiating fresh positions.
At the time of writing, Hyundai Motor India shares were trading at ₹1,927.60, up ₹66.50 or 3.57% on the day.
Mittal highlighted that the stock has consistently faced resistance in the ₹1,930–₹1,950 range since its listing.
While the recent stake acquisition in FPEL TN Wind Farm drove the stock to an intraday high of ₹1,984.80, it failed to hold above key resistance and slipped back below ₹1,950.
He said the stock also lagged broader market gains in March and April and recommended a stop-loss of ₹1,899 if a breakout trade is triggered.
The technical setup came after Hyundai completed its first investment tranche in FPEL TN Wind Farm Pvt Ltd.
The company released ₹16.58 crore towards the subscription of 23.6 lakh equity shares, giving it a 26.13% stake in the wind power venture.
This follows Hyundai's earlier November 2024 agreement to acquire at least 26% in FPEL TN Wind Farm with a total investment commitment of ₹38.05 crore.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'neutral' amid 'high' message volume.
The stock has risen 7.1% so far in 2025.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
CommentsNo comment