Ration Card Holders Alert: Update Ekyc By June 30 Or Face Cancellation

All ration card holders are required to complete their ration card's e-KYC process by June 30th. If beneficiaries fail to complete this task within the stipulated time, their names may be removed from the ration card.The government is taking steps to improve the ration distribution system. All ration card holders must complete their e-KYC by June 30, 2025. Failure to do so may lead to removal from the ration card and discontinuation of subsidized rations.This process is done through Aadhaar card, where the identity of the ration card holder and all his family members is verified. E-KYC will ensure that the benefit of ration reaches only the right and poor people. The government had earlier set the deadline for this as March 31, 2025, but many faced technical problems and lack of information. So, now it has been extended till June 30, 2025.You can complete this process both offline and online. For the offline process, you need to go to your nearest ration shop or public service center. There you need to take your ration card and Aadhaar cards of all family members with you. Your biometric verification (such as thumb impression or face scanning) will be done through the POS machine at the ration shop. After this your ration card will be linked with Aadhaar. For the online process, you can use apps like Mera Ration or Aadhaar Face RD. Download these apps from Google Play Store, enter your Aadhaar number and complete the verification through OTP. Then turn on the camera for face scanning and complete the process.

If beneficiaries do not complete e-KYC by June 30, they may face problems. In such a situation, the beneficiary's ration card may be cancelled or deactivated. The beneficiary may also stop receiving free ration or cheap ration. Apart from this, the names of those who do not do KYC can be removed from the list of beneficiaries, which makes it difficult to get the benefits of government schemes. If the ration card is canceled, you have to apply to the Food Department to restart it.