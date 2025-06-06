Ration Card Holders Alert: Update Ekyc By June 30 Or Face Cancellation
If beneficiaries do not complete e-KYC by June 30, they may face problems. In such a situation, the beneficiary's ration card may be cancelled or deactivated. The beneficiary may also stop receiving free ration or cheap ration. Apart from this, the names of those who do not do KYC can be removed from the list of beneficiaries, which makes it difficult to get the benefits of government schemes. If the ration card is canceled, you have to apply to the Food Department to restart it.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment