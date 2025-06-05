Third Expansion Of IDEXX's Catalyst Platform In Under A Year Delivers Critical Insights To Veterinarians Evaluating Canine Patients For Endocrine Disorders

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Addison's disease, often called "the great pretender," is a life-threatening condition caused by low cortisol and is difficult to diagnose due to its common and nonspecific clinical signs that can resemble those of other illnesses, such as gastroenteritis or kidney disease. Early detection is critical, as timely treatment can be lifesaving. Cushing's syndrome, driven by excess cortisol, is a common endocrine disorder in older dogs, and certain breeds are at an increased risk. Cushing's syndrome requires long-term management, and if left untreated, it can significantly diminish quality of life.

IDEXX's Catalyst Cortisol Test enables veterinarians to confidently and accurately diagnose or rule out Addison's disease and Cushing's syndrome during the patient visit, allowing for immediate treatment or adjustments to ongoing care management. This workflow efficiency continues throughout the patient journey with monitoring capabilities that enable tailored treatment adjustments, improving long-term care for patients with Cushing's syndrome.

"The Catalyst Cortisol Test is an accurate and highly requested test that addresses a critical need for our customers and equips veterinarians with built-in results interpretation for prompt action, supporting better health outcomes for dogs," said Jay Mazelsky, President and Chief Executive Officer of IDEXX. "Continuing to expand the Catalyst platform reinforces our Technology for Life promise, offering our customers solutions that advance in capabilities over time to expand clinical insights and care delivery at the point-of-care."

The IDEXX Catalyst Cortisol Test features:



Accuracy: Provides quantitative results in-clinic that align with IDEXX Reference Laboratories, enabling veterinarians to confidently diagnose or rule out Addison's disease and Cushing's syndrome.

Interpretive guidance: Integrates with the IDEXX Vetlab® Station and VetConnect® PLUS, providing results-specific interpretation in real-time during the patient visit. Efficiency: The Catalyst Cortisol Test's load-and-go workflow can run alone or with additional chemistry tests using a single sample for comprehensive diagnostic insights into patient health status. This workflow saves hands-on sample preparation time for veterinary technicians and ensures repeatable results.

"A reliable in-house test is game-changing-it enables faster diagnosis and treatment of a life-threatening Addisonian crisis in dogs," said Patty Lathan, VMD, MS, DACVIM (SAIM).* "Additionally, by delivering accurate results during the visit, it supports timely care and streamlines daily workflows for busy veterinary teams."

The Catalyst Cortisol Test will be available in the U.S. and Canada at the end of July 2025, with a global rollout to the installed base of more than 75,000 Catalyst chemistry analyzers expected to start in the third quarter of 2025. For more information, visit the IDEXX Catalyst test menu web page.

About IDEXX

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., is a global leader in pet healthcare innovation. Our diagnostic and software products and services create clarity in the complex, constantly evolving world of veterinary medicine. We support longer, fuller lives for pets by delivering insights and solutions that help the veterinary community around the world make confident decisions-to advance medical care, improve efficiency, and build thriving practices. Our innovations also help ensure the safety of milk and water across the world and maintain the health and well-being of people and livestock. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs approximately 11,000 people and offers solutions and products to customers in more than 175 countries and territories. For more information about IDEXX, visit: .

*Dr. Lathan has received compensation for consulting services she has provided to IDEXX from time to time.

