Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
Zircuit , the chain where innovation meets security, has been featured on Binance Alpha, Binance's exclusive platform for spotlighting the most promising early-stage Web3 projects.
To celebrate, Zircuit is launching an exclusive airdrop of 80 million ZRC tokens through Binance Alpha and preparing a ZRC trading competition with a 27.5 million ZRC prize pool.
Starting at 8:30 UTC on June 3 , eligible Binance users with at least 211 Alpha points can claim their ZRC allocation directly from the Alpha Events page. Each claim consumes 15 Alpha points, and users must confirm within 24 hours to secure their reward.
Binance Alpha highlights early-stage projects demonstrating strong community momentum, increasing traction, and aligning with broader crypto trends. While Alpha listings don't guarantee exchange listings, they reflect Binance's view of which ecosystems are worth watching-and building with.
Following the airdrop, Zircuit will launch a trading competition with 27,500,000 ZRC in rewards. More details will be released soon.
About Zircuit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment