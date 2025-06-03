Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live

Zircuit , the chain where innovation meets security, has been featured on Binance Alpha, Binance's exclusive platform for spotlighting the most promising early-stage Web3 projects.

To celebrate, Zircuit is launching an exclusive airdrop of 80 million ZRC tokens through Binance Alpha and preparing a ZRC trading competition with a 27.5 million ZRC prize pool.

Starting at 8:30 UTC on June 3 , eligible Binance users with at least 211 Alpha points can claim their ZRC allocation directly from the Alpha Events page. Each claim consumes 15 Alpha points, and users must confirm within 24 hours to secure their reward.

Binance Alpha highlights early-stage projects demonstrating strong community momentum, increasing traction, and aligning with broader crypto trends. While Alpha listings don't guarantee exchange listings, they reflect Binance's view of which ecosystems are worth watching-and building with.

Following the airdrop, Zircuit will launch a trading competition with 27,500,000 ZRC in rewards. More details will be released soon.

About Zircuit