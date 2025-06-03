Chartered Institute Of Management Accountants' (CIMA) Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) Professional Qualification Receives Upgrade To Meet Expanding Scope Of Modern Finance

Today, the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) unveiled its CGMA Professional Qualification syllabus ( ) for 2026. This upgrade is designed to prepare students for the future of work and meet the growing expectations of modern finance professionals to be high-performance finance business partners capable of utilising technology and applying critical thinking skills.

The emphasis on finance business partnering and applied problem solving aligns with AICPA&CIMA's Future of Finance 2.0 ( ) research and the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 ( ), which predict that combining technology and human insight will be crucial for career success in the knowledge economy and essential for future accounting and finance roles.

The upgraded syllabus enhances key competencies and behaviours such as finance business partnering, analytical thinking, and strategic planning while broadening its scope to include sustainability (e.g. green finance, environmental costing, and disclosures under IFRS S1/S2) and cutting-edge financial technologies (GenAI) content.

Stephen Flatman, M.Ed. Vice President of Education and Professional Qualifications, Management Accounting at AICPA&CIMA, commented: "With a focus on finance role simulations embedded in our Case Study exams, the CGMA Professional Qualification allows finance professionals to quickly develop and apply cognitive, digital, and technical skills needed as finance business partners. Our unique problem-solving educational approach helps them provide expert advice, support decision-making, and create value for organisations."

Andrew Harding, FCMA, CGMA, Chief Executive – Management Accounting at AICPA&CIMA, added: “This year's update to the CGMA Professional Qualification syllabus sets it apart from traditional accounting and finance education, which still focuses heavily on preparing information, controls, and compliance – tasks increasingly automated by technology. The CGMA Professional Qualification is designed for the future of finance; created by finance professionals to equip future finance professionals with skills they need to be value creators.”

Tariro Mutizwa, ACMA, CGMA, Vice President, Africa at AICPA&CIMA, said: “The updated CGMA Professional Qualification syllabus represents a significant advancement in the development of finance and accounting professionals across Africa. By integrating key competencies such as business partnering, analytical thinking, strategic planning, and sustainability, it ensures that our members and candidates are equipped with the expertise required to navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape. This evolution aligns with global industry demands, reinforcing our commitment to fostering highly skilled professionals who drive economic growth and corporate resilience.”

These changes do not impact learners taking CGMA exams in 2025. A Case Study and Objective Tests study support materials pack will be launched in October to help students prepare for the May 2026 CGMA exams. CIMA has also created over 50 hours of free study support materials to help candidates progress through exams and their journey to becoming CGMA designation holders.

Full details can be found on our website ( ).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of AICPA&CIMA, together as the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants.

Media Contact:

Cassius Mogoeng

Manager, External Relations, Africa

Email: ...

Tel: +27 73 550 8887

About The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants:

Founded in 1919, The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants® (CIMA®) is the world's leading and largest professional body of management accountants. As part of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, CIMA and its members and candidates operate in 188 countries and territories, working at the heart of business - in industry, commerce, the public sector and not-for-profit organisations. CIMA works closely with employers and sponsors leading-edge research, constantly updating its professional qualification and professional experience requirements to ensure it remains the employer's choice when recruiting financially trained business leaders.

About AICPA&CIMA, together as the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants:

AICPA®&CIMA®, together as the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (the Association), advance the global accounting and finance profession through our work on behalf of 597,000 AICPA and CIMA members, candidates and registrants in 188 countries and territories. Together, we are the worldwide leader on public and management accounting issues through advocacy, support for the CPA license, the CGMA designation and specialized credentials, professional development and thought leadership. We build trust by empowering our members, candidates and registrants with the knowledge and opportunities to be leaders in broadening prosperity for a more inclusive, sustainable and resilient future.