Zelensky: Spiderweb Ukraine's Own Operation
The president stated this at a briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Yesterday, Ukraine conducted the operation. We are grateful to our partners, but the operation ("Spiderweb" - ed.) was conducted independently," Zelensky said.
He emphasized that the purpose of the mission was to hit the Russian military targets from where they attack Ukraine.Read also: Congresswoman Kaptur on Ukraine's operation ' Spiderweb ': this multiple strike long overdue
The President also noted that this is not the first operation of this type performed by Ukrainian security agencies.
"Before that, there was a combat operation, a one-timer, where 400 drones simultaneously hit military targets. By the way, more than 40 types of various equipment were also (hit): artillery, air defense systems, armored vehicles, and tanks were destroyed in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine," the President said.Read also: SBU set up coordination HQ for mission against Russian bombers right next to FSB office - Zelensky
He also emphasized that "it's not our choice to demonstrate our strength, we demonstrate it because the enemy does not want to stop."
"And we demonstrate it fairly, against military targets, and we also demonstrate it not only to the Russian aggressors, but also to all our allies who were strong allies, but began to have doubt. Trust in Ukrainians and faith in Ukraine have returned," the head of state stated.
As Ukrinform reported, on June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a unique special operation to simultaneously hit four military airfields in Russia's rear. According to the head of the Security Service, Vasyl Maliuk, 41 warplanes were hit by drones, including A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22 M3 and Tu-160 types. In total, this means that 34% of strategic cruise missile carriers at Russia's main airfields were hit.
