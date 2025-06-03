403
French Interior Minister Urges Sanctions for Racism
(MENAFN) In response to a recent violent incident, France’s interior minister has demanded a "severe" penalty for racism.
The attack, which occurred over the weekend, resulted in the death of a Tunisian national and left a Turkish individual wounded.
Minister Bruno Retailleau emphasized the need for an unyielding legal approach to such offenses, stating on X, "Racism must be severely punished. When it leads to such savagery, the criminal response must be uncompromising."
Retailleau condemned the violence as an "unbearable crime" and revealed that he had contacted Tunisia’s ambassador to convey his "compassion" for the bereaved family and his "solidarity" with the Tunisian community residing in France.
He also reiterated plans to converse with his Tunisian counterpart to further address the incident.
The violent act took place on Saturday when a 53-year-old French resident fatally shot his Tunisian neighbor and injured another, who is of Turkish descent, in the Var region of southeastern France.
Authorities are currently scrutinizing a potential racist motive behind the shooting.
Investigators noted that the suspect had previously shared discriminatory and inflammatory material online.
According to a news agency, this digital evidence is being closely examined as part of the inquiry.
Retailleau added, "The investigation will determine whether the racist nature of these acts is confirmed, but videos published by the perpetrator leave no doubt in this regard."
