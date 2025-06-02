UFC GYM® Unveils Powerful Franchise Opportunity With UFC GYM Jiu-Jitsu

New Studio Model Empowers Entrepreneurs to Capitalize on Booming Jiu-Jitsu Market with Backing from the World's Leading MMA Brand

LAS VEGAS, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC GYM ® , the groundbreaking extension of UFC®, is introducing its newest franchise offering: UFC GYM Jiu-Jitsu. This signature studio model, featuring nearly 2,500 square feet of space dedicated to practicing one of mixed martial arts' most popular practices, is designed to deliver world-class Jiu-Jitsu instruction, integrated MMA-inspired programming and a strong community culture – making it an exciting business opportunity for passionate martial artists and entrepreneurs alike.

Photos available to download here , courtesy of UFC GYM®

Designed with simplicity and scalability in mind, UFC GYM Jiu-Jitsu offers a turnkey franchise model backed by the global power and credibility of the UFC GYM brand. Studios will be led by qualified Jiu-Jitsu practitioners, with instruction provided by experienced coaches, including certified black belts and higher. The model offers an ideal opportunity for black belts who are passionate about teaching but prefer to avoid the complexities of running a business. It's a path to ownership, professional growth and meaningful impact in a rapidly expanding market.

This bold new concept will combine the dynamic discipline with UFC GYM's elite programming, delivering the benefits of MMA in a way that's more accessible to the broader fitness community, while also offering entrepreneurs a proven, high-growth business model backed by one of the most powerful brands in sports. UFC GYM's programming has been developed by top leaders in the discipline, who are certified through a rigorous process, assuring the best guidance in the industry. Members can experience MMA training in an environment that's comfortable for all levels, with programs available for youth and adults, from first-timers to competitive athletes.

For those who desire competition, UFC GYM Jiu-Jitsu will provide access to Alta Global Group 's Warrior Training Program, a structured fight-camp-style program that empowers everyday athletes to train like fighters, with the potential to step into the Octagon. Throughout the studios, UFC GYM Jiu-Jitsu will provide unified programming and belt testing developed by elite leaders in the discipline, ensuring consistency in instruction, testing and more. From black belts to professional strikers and mixed martial artists, only UFC GYM provides an all-in-one experience.

"With 2.8 million active practitioners in the U.S. alone, Jiu-Jitsu's popularity continues to surge as more people seek self-defense skills and dynamic fitness training," said Adam Sedlack, CEO of UFC GYM. "UFC GYM Jiu-Jitsu delivers an authentic, world-class training experience, backed by UFC's unmatched credibility and brand strength."

To support franchisees, UFC GYM is partnering with BJJ Link , a premier gym management and engagement platform, to enhance the operational efficiency and community connectivity of its new UFC GYM Jiu-Jitsu studios. BJJ Link provides a full suite of tools for gym operations, student engagement and content monetization, serving more than 50,000 active students and expanding MMA's reach to 18,000 gyms worldwide. The platform seamlessly integrates gym management, payment processing and social connectivity tools, optimizing engagement and revenue generation for gym owners. This collaboration reinforces MMA's mission to unify and modernize the martial arts industry while positioning UFC GYM Jiu-Jitsu as a cutting-edge player in the combat sports ecosystem.

UFC GYM models, including UFC GYM, UFC FIT and Class UFC GYM, now range from 1,500 to more than 85,000 square feet with the addition of the UFC GYM Jiu-Jitsu, and are thoughtfully designed to give members the tools they need to embrace their fighting spirit and achieve their fitness goals. For those inspired by UFC GYM's growth and vision, opportunities to become a part of the brand through ownership are available. With locations already being developed across continents, joining the UFC GYM franchise provides entrepreneurs with the chance to be part of a global leader in the fitness industry. For franchising information, visit or contact [email protected] . For more information and a list of locations, please visit com .

SOURCE UFC GYM

