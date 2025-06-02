403
French Minister Demands "Severe" Punishment Against Racism After Deadly Shooting
(MENAFN) On Monday, France’s interior minister urged for harsh repercussions against racism following a deadly assault that claimed the life of a Tunisian man and left a Turkish individual wounded.
Bruno Retailleau emphasized on X, “Racism must be severely punished. When it leads to such savagery, the criminal response must be uncompromising.”
Labeling the incident on Saturday as an "unbearable crime," Retailleau revealed that he had reached out to Tunisia's ambassador to offer his "compassion" to the family of the victim and show "solidarity" with the Tunisian community residing in France. He also assured that he would be in contact with his Tunisian counterpart.
The attack involved a 53-year-old French man who opened fire on his neighbors in the Var region of southeastern France, killing a Tunisian and injuring a Turkish citizen.
Authorities are currently investigating the potential racist motives behind the shooting. According to a broadcaster, the suspect had shared racist and hateful posts on social media prior to the incident.
Retailleau added, “The investigation will determine whether the racist nature of these acts is confirmed, but videos published by the perpetrator leave no doubt in this regard.”
