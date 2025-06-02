Over 6.1 Cr Indian Farmers Have Aadhaar-Like Digital Ids Linked To Land Records
Created under Agri Stack as part of the Digital Agriculture Mission, these IDs are maintained by the State Governments/ Union Territories. They will be linked to various farmer-related data, including land records, livestock ownership, crops sown, and benefits availed. It will also help expedite credit, crop insurance, and PM Kisan payments.
Uttar Pradesh (1.3 crore) has the highest number of farmer IDs generated, followed by Maharashtra (99 lakh), Madhya Pradesh (83 lakh), Andhra Pradesh (45 lakh), Gujarat (44 lakh), Rajasthan (75 lakh).
Other states like Tamil Nadu, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Kerala, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh have also made progress in providing IDs, as per the data.
The 'Digital Agriculture Mission' was approved by the Union Cabinet Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024 with a substantial financial outlay of Rs. 2,817 Crore, including a central government share of Rs. 1,940 Crore.
The mission aims to create digital identities for 11 crore farmers over three years (6 crore in FY 2024-25, 3 crore in FY 2025-26, and 2 crore in FY 2026-27).
It also plans to launch the Digital Crop Survey nationwide within two years, covering 400 districts in FY 2024-25 and all districts in FY 2025-26.
AgriStack platform provides comprehensive and useful data on farmers' demographic details, land holdings, and crops sown, enabling farmers to digitally identify and authenticate them for accessing benefits and services such as credit, insurance, procurement, etc.
It also enables the state to design solutions that open access for farmers to the digital economy such as Purchase and Sell of Inputs and Produce online in a trustful manner.
