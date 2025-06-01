403
India Shifts Military Strategy
(MENAFN) In his inaugural discussion with global press following last month’s four-day military confrontation with Islamabad, Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan disclosed on Saturday that India modified its approach after an early "mistake" and ultimately gained the upper hand against Pakistan.
Speaking during the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, General Chauhan emphasized the importance of learning from errors.
“What is important is not a jet being downed but why they were being downed. The good part is that we were able to understand the tactical mistakes that we’ve made, remediate, and rectify them, and implement them again — we flew all our jets, again targeting [sites in Pakistan] at long range,” he explained to the media, refraining from revealing any specific details about the military setbacks.
Responding to Pakistan’s assertion that it had shot down six Indian aircraft, General Chauhan categorically denied the claim, stating it was “absolutely incorrect.”
He maintained that India had regained control by reevaluating and adjusting its military maneuvers after the first day of engagement.
In a separate exchange with a news agency, General Chauhan reaffirmed that India altered its strategy following the losses sustained during initial operations on May 7, when it launched airstrikes on what it termed “terrorist infrastructure” inside Pakistani territory.
“What was important is, why did these losses occur, and what will we do after that?” he posed.
He further elaborated that India revised its tactics and returned on the 7th, 8th, and 10th in significant numbers to target Pakistani airfields, successfully bypassing their air defense systems and conducting high-accuracy bombardments.
