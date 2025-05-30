Riding For A Cause: 44 Life Time Foundation Athletes Participating In UNBOUND Gravel May 30 - June 1

MENAFN - PR Newswire) To date, this year's Foundation Athletes racing in UNBOUND Gravel have raised more than $90,000. Foundation athletes also receive guaranteed race entry, fundraising and training resources, and Life Time Foundation race day gear to show their commitment to the cause.

"Foundation Athletes play a key role in the Life Time Foundation's mission, helping us further our commitment to foster a healthy planet, enhance youth nutrition and promote youth movement," said Sarah Emola, Director of the Life Time Foundation. "We are grateful for their support and excited to be part of the action throughout the unparalleled UNBOUND Gravel weekend."

At the All Things Gravel Expo, the Foundation will host a sign-making station for spectators to create encouraging signs for riders, as well as a dunk tank competition. During the race, Foundation team members and volunteers will distribute cooling bandanas to riders at the Eskridge Oasis along the race route.

For more information, to support the Life Time Foundation's mission, or to learn how to become a Foundation Athlete, click here.

UNBOUND Gravel is owned and produced by Life Time, the premier healthy lifestyle brand. It is among more than 30 premier athletic events operated by the company, including the Miami Marathon, Chicago Half Marathon, and the Leadville Race Series. To view and learn more about Life Time athletic events, click here.

About the Life Time Foundation

The Life Time Foundation, a 501c(3) nonprofit created by Life Time, Inc. (NYSE: LTH ) is dedicated to inspiring Healthy People, a Healthy Planet, and a Healthy Way of Life. Through financial grants and direct action, we support Youth Nutrition by helping schools serve wholesome, nourishing, minimally processed food to students; Youth Movement by championing physical movement programs that get children active and excited to move for life; and a Healthy Planet by supporting forestation and conservation initiatives, so everyone can live healthy, happy lives. For more information or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit .

