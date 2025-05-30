403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Starbucks Takes Another Hit As TD Cowen Joins Goldman Sachs In Downgrading Stock: Retail Stays Bearish
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>TD Cowen on Thursday lowered its rating on Starbucks (SBUX) due to what the analyst sees as weak projections for the coffee chain's business.</p> <p>According to The Fly, the firm lowered its rating to 'Hold' from 'Buy' but kept the price target unchanged at $90.</p> <p>TD Cowen said that its model now predicts Starbucks' earnings for 2026 to 2028 will be below consensus estimates as the company invests behind its turnaround efforts.</p> <p>Major analysts are not considering the labor investment Starbucks would likely have to make in their models, TD Cowen said.</p> <p>It noted additional risks, including weak sales growth resulting from deteriorating value perceptions, historical underperformance during recessions, and increased competition.</p> <p>Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs cut its rating on the company to 'Neutral' from 'Buy.'</p> <p>On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for Starbucks was 'bearish,' unchanged over the last month.</p> <img> SBUX sentiment and message volume as of May 29 | Source: Stocktwits <p>Last month, Starbucks Corp reported second-quarter results that missed Wall Street expectations, fueling doubts about how soon its new turnaround strategy will deliver results.</p> <p>Last October, the coffee chain appointed Brian Niccol from Chipotle as its CEO. Since then, Niccol has listed several strategies to boost customer experience and sales.</p> <p>The company also faces a strike from its baristas in the U.S., and is reportedly exploring options for its China business.</p> <p>Starbucks shares are down 7.9% this year.</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment