Zelensky Urging U.S., Europe Step Up Pressure On Russia
He made this statement during his evening address on May 24, as reported by Ukrinform.
"Russia fills each day with horror and murder; it's simply dragging out the war," the President emphasized.
Zelensky reminded that recent massive attacks, particularly on Kyiv, have injured civilians and damaged residential buildings and commercial properties. He also mentioned ongoing heavy shelling in Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy, and other regions on a daily basis.
"All of this demands a response – a strong response from the United States, from Europe, and from everyone in the world who wants this war to end," Zelensky said.
He stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly refused to cease fire, and the daily attacks only reinforce the need for continued international pressure.
"Every day gives new grounds for sanctions against Russia. Every day proves that without pressure on Russia, the war will continue," the head of state said.
Zelensky also noted that Ukraine remains open to all forms of diplomacy that can deliver real results and guarantee security.
"Next week must be a time for action aimed at increasing pressure on Russia – in other words, aimed at securing peace," he concluded.Read also: Russian airstrike on Kyiv damages homes, schools, clinic, post office
As reported by Ukrinform, overnight on May 24, Kyiv and seven other regions of Ukraine were affected by a large-scale Russian attack involving 250 strike drones and 14 ballistic missiles, all targeting civilian infrastructure.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment