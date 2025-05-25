Zelensky Urging U.S., Europe Step Up Pressure On Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the United States, Europe, and the international community to deliver a firm and decisive response to Russia's continued shelling of Ukrainian cities.

He made this statement during his evening address on May 24, as reported by Ukrinform.

"Russia fills each day with horror and murder; it's simply dragging out the war," the President emphasized.

Zelensky reminded that recent massive attacks, particularly on Kyiv, have injured civilians and damaged residential buildings and commercial properties. He also mentioned ongoing heavy shelling in Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy, and other regions on a daily basis.

"All of this demands a response – a strong response from the United States, from Europe, and from everyone in the world who wants this war to end," Zelensky said.

He stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly refused to cease fire, and the daily attacks only reinforce the need for continued international pressure.

"Every day gives new grounds for sanctions against Russia. Every day proves that without pressure on Russia, the war will continue," the head of state said.

Zelensky also noted that Ukraine remains open to all forms of diplomacy that can deliver real results and guarantee security.

"Next week must be a time for action aimed at increasing pressure on Russia – in other words, aimed at securing peace," he concluded.

Russian airstrike ondamages homes, schools, clinic, post office

As reported by Ukrinform, overnight on May 24, Kyiv and seven other regions of Ukraine were affected by a large-scale Russian attack involving 250 strike drones and 14 ballistic missiles, all targeting civilian infrastructure.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine