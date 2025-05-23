HUAWEI Ekit: Empowering Partners To Unlock SME Opportunities

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) HUAWEI eKit, Huawei's dedicated brand for distribution business, launched its latest products, strategies, and digital platforms at a roundtable session during the ME&CA Tech Carnival 2025. These innovations are designed to help partners to deliver intelligent solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

“Distribution is a key pillar in the growth of Huawei's enterprise business,” said Mrs. Ding Juan, Director of Distribution Partner Strategy & Operations at HUAWEI.“Through long-term investment in R&D, marketing, supply, and services, we are creating a resilient and win-win partner system to drive the digital and intelligent transformation of SMEs.”

During the HUAWEI eKit roundtable session, HUAWEI introduced its latest suite of cutting-edge products, including Wi-Fi 7 APs, full Layer 3 switches, IdeaHub Board 3 Pro, ONUs, and SSDs. These market-leading solutions are designed to significantly enhance SME operations and drive business efficiency.

Additionally, HUAWEI unveiled the new Installer Partner identity within the HUAWEI eKit partner ecosystem. This initiative provides installers with exclusive incentives, fostering stronger collaboration and industry growth. To further support its partners, HUAWEI will launch a series of training courses, enabling them to maximize the potential of eKit.

A key highlight was the launch of the HUAWEI eKit App, a digital tool designed to simplify event participation, provide real-time marketing updates, and streamline device registration and deployment. Partners were encouraged to use the app and share feedback to continuously improve the experience.

As a trusted Huawei Gold Distributor, SecureNet FZC plays a vital role in delivering Huawei's cutting-edge product portfolio to a broad channel network. From SMB to enterprise solutions, partners benefit from a comprehensive suite of products tailored to meet diverse market needs.

“Huawei supports SecureNet with a solid foundation of partner-centric policies, attractive incentives, consistent supply, and a powerful digital platform for seamless business operations. The Huawei Partner Portal and mobile app enable SecureNet and its resellers to access training, manage opportunities, and track support cases with ease.”, said Ms. Aparajita Guha, the Business Unit Head-Telecom & Networking at SecureNet FZC

At last, HUAWEI introduced its latest supply chain strategy to improve the efficiency of shipment.

Looking ahead, HUAWEI eKit will continue to grow with its partners-offering trusted products, digital support, and enhanced partner policies that include engineering service providers as key contributors to the ecosystem.