India Calls For Scrapping Export Controls Among BRICS Nations

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) India has called for the dismantling of export controls among BRICS members at a meeting of the Trade Ministers of the bloc held under the presidency of Brazil, with the theme, "Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance", according to an official statement issued on Friday.

As India prepares to assume the BRICS Presidency in 2026, it commended the solution-oriented approach of the Brazilian Presidency in addressing critical trade issues at the meeting held on May 21 in Brasilia.

A key outcome of the meeting was the endorsement of the joint declaration along with three annexures, including the BRICS declaration on WTO reform and strengthening of the multilateral trading system, the BRICS data economy governance understanding, and the BRICS trade and sustainable development framework.

These documents collectively reaffirm BRICS' commitment to equitable, inclusive, and rules-based global trade. The joint declaration especially emphasised that climate-related trade measures should not serve as tools of unjustifiable discrimination or disguised trade restrictions.

A speech delivered on behalf of Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal extended India's appreciation to Brazil for its efforts in building consensus and welcomed Indonesia's induction as a new BRICS member in 2025. Reaffirming India's commitment to a fair, transparent, inclusive, and rules-based multilateral trading system, the speech called on BRICS nations to promote a decentralised global trade architecture that addresses the developmental needs of the Global South.

On the subject of WTO reform, India highlighted the need for resolving longstanding developmental issues, particularly calling for a permanent solution to public stockholding (PSH) for food security. The Indian proposal of "30 for 30", which seeks to introduce 30 incremental improvements to mark the WTO's 30th anniversary in 2025, was also emphasised. India reiterated that sustainable development is deeply rooted in its cultural ethos and must remain a cornerstone of international trade governance.

Representing India at the meeting, Economic Adviser in the Department of Commerce, Yashvir Singh, emphasised the need to eliminate restrictive trade measures that disrupt critical supply chains. India urged developed nations to ensure the concessional transfer of Environmentally Sound Technologies (ESTs), supported by adequate financial resources. The speech also spotlighted Mission LiFE, India's global initiative advocating mindful consumption and circular economy practices as part of an equitable climate responsibility framework.

The BRICS now has 10 members with Indonesia joining the bloc. The original five members were Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. In 2024, four more countries including Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates joined later.