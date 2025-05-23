Powder Metallurgy Global Market Overview 2021-2023 & Forecasts 2024-2030: Rapid Growth Amid EV Shift, Aerospace Demand, And Additive Manufacturing Boom
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|346
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$22.8 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$37.2 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Market Players
- Advanced Technology & Materials Co Ltd. (AT&M) Alcoa Corp Allegheny Technologies, Inc. American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. AMES Group Sintering SA ATI Materials Aubert & Duval BASF SE Burgess-Norton Manufacturing Co Carpenter Technology Corp Catalus Corp CNPC Powders Comtec Mfg LLC CRS Holdings, Inc. ExOne GmbH Fine Sinter Co Ltd GKN Powder Metallurgy, Inc. H.C. Starck GmbH Hitachi Chemical Co Ltd Hoganas AB Horizon Technology, Inc. JFE Steel Corp JSC POLEMA Kennametal, Inc. Kymera International Kyocera Corp Liberty House Group Materialise NV Melrose Industries PLC Metal Powder Products Co Metaldyne Performance Group Miba AG Molyworks Materials Corp Nippon Piston Ring Co Ltd Perry Tool & Research, Inc. Phoenix Sintered Materials LLC PMG Holding GmbH Porite Corp Porite Europe SAS Precision Sintered Parts Pvt Ltd Proterial Ltd Rio Tinto Metal Powders Rusal Sandvik AB Schunk Group Showa Denko Materials Co Ltd SHW AG Stackpole International Sumitomo Electric Company Ltd
Powder Metallurgy Market by Material Type
- Ferrous Metal Powders Iron Powder Steel Powder Non-Ferrous Metal Powders Aluminum Powder Cobalt Powder Copper Powder Molybdenum Powder Nickel Powder Titanium Powder Other Non-Ferrous Metal Powders
Powder Metallurgy Market by Technology
- Additive Manufacturing (AM) Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP) Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Other Technologies [Incl. Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP), Conventional Press & Sinter, Powder Forging & Sintering]
Powder Metallurgy Market by Application
- Aerospace & Defense Automotive Electrical & Electronics Industrial Machinery Medical & Dental Other Applications (Primarily Consumer Goods & Tooling)
Powder Metallurgy Market by Geographic Region
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, United Kingdom and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific) South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa
Key Metrics
- Historical Period: 2021-2023 Base Year: 2024 Forecast Period: 2024-2030 Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 49
