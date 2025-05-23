Powder Metallurgy Global Market Overview 2021-2023 & Forecasts 2024-2030: Rapid Growth Amid EV Shift, Aerospace Demand, And Additive Manufacturing Boom

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Powder Metallurgy - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Powder Metallurgy is expected to maintain a CAGR of 8.5% between 2024 and 2030 and reach a projected US$37.2 billion by 2030 from an estimated US$22.8 billion in 2024.

Some of the factors driving the market for Powder Metallurgy include increasing vehicle production & a discernable shift towards electric vehicles (EVs), demand for lightweight, high-strength components in the aerospace & defense sector, unmet need for customized medical implants & dental components, increasing demand for consumer electronics and growth in renewable energy & oil & gas exploration activities.



A major trend shaping the market for Powder Metallurgy has been the growing adoption of additive manufacturing (AM) across sectors, such as aerospace, automotive and healthcare. This technique involves using 3D printing with metal powders to make lightweight, complex parts with minimal waste, as in the case of intricate turbine components for the aerospace sector or personalized implants for the medical industry. Integrating PM with AM technologies has resulted in the development of near-net-shape components, thereby minimizing machining costs and lead times.

The need of the hour for the aerospace and automotive industries has been lightweight components that improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. The use of PM to produce high-strength, lightweight parts with materials, such as titanium and aluminum goes a long way in resolving this issue. PM parts are much in demand in EVs for gear and motor components that help improve battery efficiency.

Powder Metallurgy Regional Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific, in addition to being the leading global market for Powder Metallurgy with an estimated share of 40% in 2024, is also poised be the fastest growing at a 2024-2030 CAGR of 11.3%. The region's robust industrial base is a major contributing factor for this, with countries, such as China, Japan, India and South Korea having massive automotive, electronics and machinery industries. All these sectors make extensive use of powder metallurgy for components, including gears, bearings and engine parts. The growth in Asia-Pacific's automotive sector is being driven by increasing vehicle production and demand for lightweight, fuel-efficient components, owing to which PM adoption is on the rise.

China and India have now emerged as major automotive hubs with greater emphasis on electric vehicle production that needs specialized parts made using PM. Additive manufacturing/3D printing is also being widely adopted for PM in Asia-Pacific to produce parts and components for sectors, such as aerospace, healthcare and automotive, adding to an already burgeoning market. Growth in population levels and rise in disposable incomes in regions, such as China and India are propelling consumer demand for vehicles (especially of the electric variety), electronics and appliances, which has a bearing on the market for PM used to make components for the same.

Powder Metallurgy Market Analysis by Material Type

The demand for Ferrous Metals in PM applications is larger, cornering an estimated share of 55.5% in 2024. This can be attributed to their wider utilization in the automotive industry, which is a major consumer of PM parts and components. Iron and steel are materials extensively employed to fabricate automotive components, such as gears, bearings and connecting rods due to their cost-effectiveness, as they are relatively inexpensive compared to non-ferrous metals, making them highly suited for high-volume production in the machinery and appliance industries.

The market for Non-Ferrous Metals in PM applications, however, is likely to register a faster growth, forecast at a CAGR of 9.2%, over the 2024-2030 analysis period, for which several factors come into play. The aerospace and medical sectors need lightweight, corrosion-resistant and high-performance components that can be made with titanium, aluminum and nickel alloys using additive manufacturing.

Powder Metallurgy Market Analysis by Technology

Among the various technologies used in Powder Metallurgy to create parts and components, the market for Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP) is the largest, estimated to account for 44% in 2024. This technology finds wide application in making critical parts, such as turbine blades, engine components and structural parts with exceptional mechanical properties, which are further utilized in the aerospace, automotive and oil & gas sectors.

On the other hand, the demand for Additive Manufacturing (AM) in Powder Metallurgy is likely to witness the fastest CAGR of over 10% during the analysis period. AM, especially 3D printing with metal powders, has been on the rise in aerospace, medical and automotive sectors, owing to its ability to create complex, lightweight and customized components, such as implants, lattice structures and parts for EVs.

Powder Metallurgy Market Analysis by Application

With an estimated share of 45%, Automotive applications lead the global market for Powder Metallurgy, key reasons for which include the ability to produce lightweight, high-performance parts, cost-effectiveness and the requirement for increased fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. With regard to growth, though, the global demand for Powder Metallurgy in Aerospace & Defense applications is likely to clock the fastest 2024-2030 compounded annual rate of 10.7%. Again, major contributors for this growth include the sector's requirement of lightweight, high-strength and complex components, along with the capacity of producing near-net-shape parts with improved properties and minimization of waste.

Key Attributes:

