Omg 2 To Stree 2: Top 6 Blockbuster Hits Of Pankaj Tripathi

The 2012 crime thriller, Gangs of Wasseypur, made on a 9.2 crore budget, earned 35.13 crore worldwide and 25.25 crore in India.Released in 2018 on a 25 crore budget, Stree did a business of 180.76 crore at the box office.The 2018 film Luka Chuppi, made on a 25 crore budget, earned over 128.6 crore at the box office.Released in 2023, OMG 2, made on a 50 crore budget, earned over 221.08 crore at the box office.Released in 2023 on a 40 crore budget, Fukrey 3 earned over 128.37 crore at the box office.The 2024 film Stree 2, made on a 50 crore budget, took the box office by storm, earning 597.99 crore.

