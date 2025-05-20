Archlynk And Marlabs Announce Partnership To Power AI-Driven Supply Chains On SAP Business Data Cloud

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today at Sapphire 2025 ArchLynk , the premier SAP Supply Chain and Global Trade consulting powerhouse, and Marlabs , a vanguard in Data and AI solutions and a leading Databricks implementation partner, announced a dynamic strategic partnership. This partnership is explicitly positioned to jumpstart enterprise AI and Analytics by building a foundation of harmonized data across ecosystems utilizing Databricks within SAP Business Data Cloud (BDC).“Supply Chain leaders can no longer succeed with slow decision making on incomplete, stale data,” said Dave Medd, CEO of ArchLynk.“ArchLynk brings SAPs Business Data Cloud together with Databricks to drive faster AI powered Supply Chain decisions““A key challenge in maximizing the value of Databricks has been seamless access to high-value business data, especially from SAP Supply Chain systems,” said Thomas Collins, CEO of Marlabs.“This partnership eliminates that barrier by enabling a unified, AI-ready data foundation-harmonizing SAP, non-SAP and unstructured data through Databricks' open Lakehouse architecture.”By leveraging the native integration between SAP and Databricks, ArchLynk and Marlabs will provide unparalleled expertise in building robust data pipelines and governance frameworks. ArchLynk believes this partnership will uniquely bridge the gap between operational supply chain data within SAP and the innovative data science and AI capabilities of Databricks, delivering significant business value to their clients.ArchLynk and Marlabs will partner to provide clients a unique set of“insight apps” and analytics packages, offering a 360o view of a Supply Chain using a mix of trusted SAP and external data sources, updated in real time. The partnership will focus on providing the right data foundation, using Business Data Cloud with Databricks to provide a trusted foundation to train and deploy Analytics and Agentic AI to clients Globally.This powerful collaboration will enable businesses to:. Enhance Supply Chain Visibility: Gain end-to-end transparency across the entire supply network, from sourcing to delivery.. Optimize Planning and Forecasting: Leverage AI-powered predictive analytics to improve demand forecasting, inventory management, and production planning.. Proactive Risk Management: Identify potential disruptions and proactively mitigate risks across the supply chain.. Drive Operational Efficiencies: Uncover hidden inefficiencies and optimize logistics, transportation, and warehousing processes.. Personalize Customer Experiences: Utilize data-driven insights to tailor offerings and improve customer satisfaction.The partnership will concentrate on establishing a reliable and governed data foundation using SAP Business Data Cloud and Databricks, including the advanced capabilities of Databricks Unity Catalog. This trusted foundation will be crucial for training and deploying sophisticated analytics and Agentic AI applications for clients worldwide.About ArchLynkArchLynk is the premier provider of Digital Supply Chain and Global Trade consulting services, delivering industry-leading solutions worldwide, enabled on SAP, with a focus on rapid time-to-value. ArchLynk brings unparalleled expertise, an unrelenting focus on business value and proven methodologies to every project. From initial planning to go-live, ArchLynk guides clients through their digital transformation journey, solving today's supply chain challenges to build the optimized and resilient supply chains of tomorrow. For more information, please visit .About MarlabsMarlabs is a leading Data and AI company, empowering enterprises to harness the power of their data through innovative solutions and strategic partnerships. As a trusted Databricks implementation partner, Marlabs excels in data management, governance, and the development of sustainable data strategies. With a deep understanding of how people and businesses interact with data, Marlabs helps organizations leverage advanced analytics, AI (including Databricks Mosaic AI and Genie API), and the robust capabilities of Databricks to drive meaningful business outcomes. For more information, please visit .For additional information on how ArchLynk can help Supply Chain organizations, contact Rick Jones

