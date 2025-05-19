Chirag Paswan Criticise Trinamool For Boycotting All-Party Delegation On Terrorism

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 19 (IANS) Union Minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Monday strongly criticised Trinamool Congress for boycotting an all-party delegation on terrorism, urging political unity on global platforms.

"There should be no politics on these subjects. When you're representing the country internationally, controversies and personal differences should be kept aside. Such actions are not in the national interest,” Paswan stated.

Chirag Paswan emphasised that political differences should not interfere with issues of national security and international diplomacy.

The statement of Chirag Paswan came after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) officially withdrew from an all-party delegation visiting several countries to raise awareness about Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, and the party informed the Centre that neither Yusuf Pathan, Trinamool MP, nor any other party representative would participate in the international mission.

This move has stirred reactions across political circles, with several NDA leaders criticising the decision.

Sources have said that Yusuf Pathan has informed the Central government that he will not be available to represent the country for the international tour.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal suggested that the decision to drop Yusuf Pathan was driven by political insecurity within the Trinamool.

"Yusuf has been an international cricketer. Mamata Banerjee gets uncomfortable when someone else gains popularity. That's why Yusuf Pathan's name was withdrawn,” he claimed.

Jaiswal also commented on India's recent ban on the import of plastic and readymade garments from Bangladesh, backing the move as a step toward trade parity.

“If you're taking taxes from India, you'll have to pay the same taxes to India. The ban is justified,” he said.

Jaiswal further highlighted the development work in Bihar under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, asserting that the NDA's growing popularity is rooted in performance.